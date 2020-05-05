SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status . This designation recognizes that AllCloud has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.



Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates AllCloud as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in the design services category. APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category have deep expertise in designing and implementing complex SaaS solutions using AWS infrastructure and have the ability to design, implement, and integrate AWS infrastructure for SaaS application architectures. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing for SaaS on AWS.

“AllCloud is exceptionally proud to be one of the first APN Partners to achieve AWS SaaS Competency status,” said Lahav Savir, Co-Founder and EVP, Platforms, AllCloud. “As an ‘all-in’ APN Partner, AllCloud’s SaaS Building Program has a long history of helping transform organizations from a legacy to a SaaS and cloud-native software delivery-model. Now, six years later as AllCloud has grown to provide innovative solutions across AWS offerings to customers around the globe, it is fitting that our fifth AWS Competency is the AWS SaaS Competency.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

AllCloud holds substantial expertise in the field of designing SaaS solutions based on a customer’s existing legacy technologies, or on completely new cloud-native technologies, using a proven methodology. The company initially started working with technology companies, helping them “SaaS-ify” their offerings, and has since grown well beyond the early high-tech and startup customer base. AllCloud’s SaaS Building Program helps organizations of virtually all sizes build a new SaaS software and delivery model using AWS best practices. Specifically, the Program transforms, optimizes, and modernizes tech companies and ISVs to become a SaaS business, by offering them cloud-ready software, SaaS architecture, multi-tenancy, security and compliance, scalability, automated operations, and cost management.

“At BMC, we are transforming our award-winning Control-M product to a SaaS delivery model,” said Nathan Amichay, Chief Architect, Control-M SaaS, BMC. “A year ago, we were looking for an experienced APN Partner that has the knowledge, people, and proven track record in designing and building SaaS solutions, to join forces with our R&D team to create and build our new SaaS solution. AllCloud was the right fit for our needs and continues to work closely with us to build the next-generation Control-M SaaS.”

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.