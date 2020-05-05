Issy les Moulineaux, 5 May 2020

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 7 May 2020 – EUR 1,000,000,000 – Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 7 May 2025. The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, loans as defined in the SFIL Group Social Note Framework which is available on the website of the issuer.

The Base Prospectus dated 7 June 2019 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 17 September 2019, 27 September 2019, 14 October 2019 and 14 April 2020 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





Attachment