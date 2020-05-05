VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) today announced that in order to protect the well-being of shareholders, employees and service providers, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the shareholder meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled for May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (PDT) by one of the methods described in the proxy materials and to not attend the Meeting in person. In any event, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be admitted to the Meeting and the Company may place additional procedures or limitations on Meeting attendees, including limiting seating, requiring health screenings, protective masks and other reasonable or required measures in order to enter the building, all in an effort to address COVID-19 related risks.



About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire® and Tough Strand® brand names.

