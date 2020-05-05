TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
D. Mark Bristow1,206,532,36298.83%14,243,0961.17%
Gustavo A. Cisneros1,070,322,95287.68%150,452,50612.32%
Christopher L. Coleman1,126,811,17092.30%93,964,2887.70%
J. Michael Evans1,212,638,74199.33%8,136,7170.67%
Brian L. Greenspun1,141,464,58093.50%79,310,8786.50%
J. Brett Harvey1,164,161,91395.36%56,613,5454.64%
Andrew J. Quinn1,212,698,56199.34%8,076,8970.66%
Loreto Silva1,219,573,01299.90%1,202,4460.10%
John L. Thornton1,137,195,09293.15%83,580,3666.85%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
1,232,113,35493.13%90,833,8096.87%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
1,157,652,64694.84%63,022,8085.16%

