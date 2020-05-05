New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796586/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on environmental disinfection robot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs, reduction in component and software costs, and increased investments in healthcare robotics. In addition, changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The environmental disinfection robot market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes



The environmental disinfection robot market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• UV-C

• HPV



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies innovations in deployment models as one of the prime reasons driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next few years. Also, R&D initiatives, and integration and training-related services offered by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The environmental disinfection robot market covers the following areas:

• Environmental disinfection robot market sizing

• Environmental disinfection robot market forecast

• Environmental disinfection robot market industry analysis





