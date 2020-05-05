CG-806 Phase 1 a/b Study in B Cell Malignancies Now Dosing in Fourth Cohort
CG-806 Proposed Starting Dose for Upcoming Phase 1 Study in AML Identified
SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated agents that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced financial results and corporate update for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
The net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $11.5 million ($0.15 per share) compared with $5.5 million ($0.14 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2020 were $90.0 million. Based on current operations, we expect that cash on hand and available capital provide the Company with sufficient resources to fund all planned Company operations including research and development into 2022.
“I’m pleased to report that Aptose has made significant progress thus far in 2020. Despite external turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to advance our two clinical programs, CG-806 and APTO-253, and continued dose escalation,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both drug candidates continue to demonstrate favorable safety profiles to date, and have generated proof of pharmacologic activity and early indications of clinical activity. CG-806 has, thus far, materialized as resilient to the COVID-19 disruptions because of its profile as a safe, orally administered agent directed at critically ill patients with hematologic malignancies and because of the sites chosen for our clinical studies. We look forward to reporting our progress on both clinical fronts at major hematology conferences throughout the remainder of the year.”
Key Corporate Highlights
A summary of the results of operations for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is presented below:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Research and development expenses
|5,934
|3,340
|General and administrative expenses
|5,900
|2,260
|Total other income
|308
|94
|Net loss
|(11,526
|)
|(5,506
|)
|Other comprehensive gain/( loss)
|-
|9
|Total comprehensive loss
|(11,526
|)
|(5,497
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
The net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 increased by $6.0 million to $11.5 million as compared with $5.5 million for the comparable period in 2019, primarily as a result of an increase of $3.7 million in stock-based compensation in the current period, a combined increased in program costs and related labor costs of approximately $1.9 million on our CG-806 and APTO-253 development programs, and higher cash-based general and administrative expenses of $569 thousand. These expenses were partially offset by higher net finance income of $308 thousand in the current period, which increased by $214 thousand compared to the comparative period, mostly as a result of higher interest earned on larger balances of cash equivalents and investments held during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
Research and Development
The research and development expenses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Program costs – CG-806
|$
|2,945
|$
|1,386
|Program costs – APTO-253
|879
|1,128
|Personnel expenses
|1,303
|699
|Stock-based compensation
|800
|118
|Depreciation of equipment
|7
|9
|5,934
|3,340
Research and development expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $5.9 million as compared with $3.3 million for the comparative period in 2019, an increase of approximately $2.6 million. Changes to the components of our research and development expenses presented in the table above were primarily as a result of the following events:
General and Administrative
The general and administrative expenses for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|General and administrative, excluding items below
|$
|2,265
|$
|1,696
|Stock-based compensation
|3,601
|544
|Depreciation of equipment
|34
|20
|$
|5,900
|$
|2,260
General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 were $5.9 million as compared with $2.3 million for the comparative period, an increase of approximately $3.6 million. The increase was primarily as a result of the following:
Note
The information contained in this news release is unaudited.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected cash runway of the Company, the clinical development plans, the clinical potential and favorable properties of APTO-253 and CG-806, the APTO-253 Phase 1b clinical trial and the CG-806 Phase 1 a/b B-cell maligancy clinical trial, the planned CG-806 Phase 1 AML clinical trial, and statements relating to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to obtain the capital required for research and operations; the inherent risks in early stage drug development including demonstrating efficacy; development time/cost and the regulatory approval process; the progress of our clinical trials; our ability to find and enter into agreements with potential partners; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changing market and economic conditions; inability of new manufacturers to produce acceptable batches of GMP in sufficient quantities; unexpected manufacturing defects; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
