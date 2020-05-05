ROCKVILLE, Md., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today provided an update on its corporate progress and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We are encouraged by the progress and clinical activity that we continue to observe across our broad portfolio of seven antibody-based product candidates, and we anticipate presenting clinical data from all these molecules this year. In the near-term, we look forward to sharing the initial data from our Phase 1 studies of MGD013 and MGC018 at ASCO and our plans for further development of these promising candidates,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “While we expect some near-term impact on clinical trial site initiation and patient enrollment due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not changed our guidance for the timing of anticipated 2020 clinical data read-outs or regulatory events.”
Recent and Anticipated Presentation of Clinical Data
Regulatory Interactions and Events
Clinical Trial Updates and Status
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conference Call Information
MacroGenics will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide a corporate update. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 303-6253 (domestic) or (973) 409-9610 (international) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 2993147.
The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.
MACROGENICS, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|170,849
|$
|215,756
|Total assets
|265,413
|312,501
|Deferred revenue
|17,606
|19,853
|Total stockholders' equity
|190,573
|230,628
MACROGENICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Revenue from collaborative and other agreements
|$
|12,967
|$
|9,497
|Revenue from government agreements
|715
|165
|Total revenues
|13,682
|9,662
|Costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|48,894
|47,060
|General and administrative
|10,233
|10,219
|Total costs and expenses
|59,127
|57,279
|Loss from operations
|(45,445
|)
|(47,617
|)
|Other income
|721
|2,600
|Net loss
|(44,724
|)
|(45,017
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Unrealized gain on investments
|56
|3
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(44,668
|)
|$
|(45,014
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|49,012,663
|45,606,651
About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19), and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
Contacts:
Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com
MacroGenics, Inc.
Rockville, Maryland, UNITED STATES
MacroGenics-Logo-(transparent-background).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: