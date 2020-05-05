NASHUA, N.H. , May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Monday, May 11.

Monday, May 11 th @ 4:30pmET Domestic: 888-394-8218 International: 323-794-2588 Conference ID: 6904669 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139680

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

