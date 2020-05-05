FDA Approved Twirla® Expected to Reach Wholesalers in the Fourth Quarter of 2020
$93.9 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31, 2020
PRINCETON, N.J., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took proactive steps by moving all employees to work from home settings for their health and safety, while pursuing business continuity during this pivotal time in the Company’s history,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile. “Despite a challenging operating environment, we expect our precommercial activities to remain on track to bring Twirla to market in the fourth quarter of 2020. With respect to our manufacturing process, we have completed production of the pre-validation batch and subject to final quality control testing that we expect to be completed soon, we will transition into the final validation phase. We plan to initiate the manufacture of our validation batches at the same time that we expect to build our sales force and commercial infrastructure to facilitate the product launch. By raising more than $68 million in debt and equity financing in recent months, we expect to have the financial runway needed to achieve our next milestone, which is the initial shipment of Twirla, so that we can begin taking a share of the $4.1 billion estimated potential addressable market. It was a transformational quarter for Agile with FDA approval of Twirla, a truly game changing moment that now enables us to focus on commercialization.”
First Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Corporate Developments:
COVID-19 Update
Twirla® Update
Financing Update
Financial Guidance
First Quarter Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast
Agile Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 today at 4:30pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 407-2991 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0925 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.
Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.
About Twirla®
Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate to prevent pregnancy. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla’s reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to <30 kg/m2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.
About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding the market availability of Twirla, our projected cash position, our projected fiscal year 2020 operating expenses and revenue and the expected timing and structure of our commercialization plan for Twirla. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Twirla, our ability along with our third-party manufacturer, Corium, to complete successfully the scale-up of the commercial manufacturing process for Twirla, including the qualification and validation of equipment related to the expansion of Corium's manufacturing facility, the performance and financial condition of Corium or any of its suppliers, the ability of Corium to produce commercial supply in quantities and quality sufficient to satisfy market demand for Twirla, our ability to successfully commercialize Twirla, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, the accuracy of our estimates of the potential market for Twirla, regulatory and legislative developments in the United States and foreign countries, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Twirla, our strategy, business plans and focus, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and the operations of third parties we rely upon as well as on our potential customer base, and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$93,925
|$34,479
|Prepaid expenses
|672
|840
|Total current assets
|94,597
|35,319
|Property and equipment, net
|14,154
|14,044
|Other assets
|136
|177
|Total assets
|$108,887
|$49,540
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$2,680
|$3,623
|Lease liability, current portion
|128
|172
|Total current liabilities
|2,808
|3,795
|Long-term debt
|15,472
|—
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|9
|7
|Additional paid‑in capital
|358,851
|306,108
|Accumulated deficit
|(268,253
|)
|(260,370
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|90,607
|45,745
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$108,887
|$49,540
Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$3,164
|$2,881
|General and administrative
|4,453
|1,826
|Total operating expenses
|7,617
|4,707
|Loss from operations
|(7,617
|)
|(4,707
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|132
|38
|Interest expense
|(398
|)
|—
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(7,883
|)
|(4,669
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|—
|Net loss
|$(7,883
|)
|$(4,669
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$(0.10
|)
|$(0.13
|)
|Weighted‑average shares outstanding –basic and diluted
|76,652,190
|37,308,232
Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
