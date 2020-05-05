Continues to manufacture and deliver therapies and advance R&D efforts during COVID-19 pandemic



Expects to submit AQST-108 (epinephrine) IND by June 2020 and to commence PK trials by end of 2020

Continues to advance Libervant (diazepam) through FDA review process as expected

Reaffirms full year 2020 guidance including revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash burn

Hosts investment community conference call at 8:00 am ET on May 6, 2020

WARREN, N.J., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent developments in its business.

Keith J. Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive, stated, “While fulfilling our responsibility to keep our colleagues, neighbors and society as a whole safe during this unprecedented crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, we are continuing to advance the important work of the Company, ensuring the medications our patients depend on each day remain available to them without interruption. At this time, Aquestive continues to produce therapies as expected and our R&D labs continue to advance key pipeline therapies including Libervant™ (diazepam) Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters, and AQST-108 sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine that is in development for the treatment of anaphylaxis. We are continuing to interact with the FDA and responding, as expected, to information requests by the FDA related to our NDA filing for Libervant.”

“We are continuing to prudently manage our cash flow and have begun the process to seek to monetize the anticipated royalties associated with Sunovion’s apomorphine therapy, if approved by the FDA, with an expected PDUFA goal date of May 21, 2020. We have begun to communicate with potential investors and will consider market conditions, COVID related or otherwise, structure and timing of any monetization to enable us to provide appropriate additional capital for the Company. Based on our planning and expectations, we believe that we are positioned with current cash resources and a potential non-dilutive apomorphine monetization to extend our capital runway well into 2021 and possibly beyond,” concluded Mr. Kendall.

Proprietary Pipeline Overview and Business Update

Aquestive is building a portfolio of differentiated medicines that can offer physicians and patients, who have difficulty using currently available treatment options, improved clinical and usability features based on the Company’s PharmFilm® technology. The Company’s proprietary products and late-stage product candidates are initially focused on CNS conditions and other patient populations with high unmet need.

Aquestive expects to submit the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AQST-108 in June 2020 and to commence PK clinical trials later this year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the drug candidate will be reviewed under the 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway, and that no additional studies will be necessary prior to opening the proposed IND application.



Aquestive is engaging as expected with the FDA related to its New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant, including continuing information requests from the review teams, leading up to the September 27, 2020 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date. Aquestive is seeking to demonstrate to the FDA that Libervant will, if approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S., represent a “major contribution to patient care” within the meaning of FDA regulations and guidance as compared to currently available treatment options, and further expand patient choice as the first orally delivered and non-device driven diazepam-based therapy available to manage seizure clusters in epilepsy patients especially for patients who may not be able to effectively use nasal sprays due to nasal congestion, irritation or seasonal allergies.



Sympazan® (clobazam), an oral film for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and launched as a precursor and complement to Libervant, continues to progress on key performance commercialization metrics including strong quarterly growth in retail shipments, prescriber growth, repeat prescribers, and increases in covered lives, thereby helping prepare the market for a launch of Libervant, if approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S.

First Quarter 2020 Financials

Total revenues were $8.8 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $12.6 million in the first quarter 2019. This year-over-year decrease reflected license fees received in early 2019 that did not repeat in 2020, offset by strong growth in Sympazan, the first of its proprietary products to be launched, and consistent year-over-year performance of Suboxone®.

Aquestive’s net loss for the first quarter 2020 was $16.5 million, or $0.49 loss per share. The net loss for the first quarter 2019 was $14.7 million, or $0.59 loss per share. The change in net loss was driven by lower revenue and higher interest expense in the first quarter 2020, compared to the first quarter 2019, partially offset by reductions in costs and expenses, primarily selling, general and administrative expenses.

Losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and other adjustments (adjusted EBITDA losses) were $11.2 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $10.8 million in the comparable prior period. The year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA loss was driven primarily by lower revenue in the first quarter 2020, compared to the first quarter 2019, offset by reductions in costs and expenses, primarily selling, general and administrative expenses.

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million.

2020 Outlook

Aquestive’s full year 2020 financial outlook is unchanged from previous outlook guidance. The Company expects:

Total revenues of approximately $35 million to $45 million Expected revenue from Suboxone includes branded only, which is expected to continue to erode over the future Expected revenues from Sympazan net sales, co-development programs, and license fees and royalties from licensed products No Libervant revenues were included in the Company’s 2020 guidance

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margins of approximately 70% to 75% on total revenues Reflective of the expected higher profitability of Suboxone manufacturing revenues and expected greater mix of higher margin proprietary revenue

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $45 million to $50 million Expected to meet adjusted EBITDA targets by reducing expenses by limiting the Company’s near-term focus to Libervant and AQST-108, and managing costs to reflect the declining revenue of Suboxone and the level of contribution of Sympazan

Cash burn of approximately $45 million to $50 million after considering adjusted EBITDA loss guidance, interest, capital spending and working capital effects, but prior to any additional capital transactions

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve and the extent to which it may impact our ongoing and future business operations, financial results and resources, or the success of our commercial and candidate products, including Libervant, will depend on future developments which are uncertain. While the Company cannot predict the impact from COVID-19 on the regulatory submission and review of Libervant, and cannot assure FDA approval of Libervant, the Company remains committed to helping epilepsy patients affected by seizure clusters by working to bring important innovative products to the market.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. Aquestive is advancing proprietary products and late-stage product candidates to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

Non-GAAP Financial Information



This press release and our webcast earnings call regarding our quarterly financial results contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP costs and expenses and other adjusted expense measures, because such measures exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation, interest expense, interest income, depreciation, amortization, and income taxes.

Specifically, the Company adjusts net income (loss) for loss on the extinguishment of debt; recurring non-cash expenditures, including share-based compensation expenses; depreciation and amortization; and interest expense, interest income and income taxes, with a result of Adjusted EBITDA. Similarly, manufacturing and supply expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense were adjusted for the recurring non-cash expenditures of share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and these non-GAAP expense categories are used as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures to provide additional insight regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

These measures supplement the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Aquestive management uses these measures to analyze its financial results, and its future manufacturing and supply expenses, gross margins, research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense and to help make managerial decisions. In management’s opinion, these non-GAAP measures provide added transparency into the operating performance of Aquestive and added insight into the effectiveness of our operating strategies and actions. We may provide one or more revenue measures adjusted for certain discrete items, such as fees collected on certain licensed products, in order to provide investors added insight into our revenue stream and breakdown, along with providing our GAAP revenue. Such measures are intended to supplement, not act as substitutes for, comparable GAAP measures and should not be read as a measure of liquidity for Aquestive. Adjusted EBITDA and the other non-GAAP measures are also likely calculated in a way that is not comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP Outlook

In providing outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. In order to inform our outlook measures of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP gross margin, a description of the 2019 and 2020 adjustments which have been applicable in determining non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP gross margin for these periods are reflected in the tables below. In providing outlook for non-GAAP gross margin, we adjust for non-cash share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization. We are providing such outlook only on a non-GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the totality or ultimate outcome or occurrence of these adjustments for the forward-looking period such as share-based compensation expense, income tax, amortization, and certain other adjusted items, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to reported results.

Additional Information Regarding FDA Regulations and Guidance on

“Major Contribution to Patient Care”

The FDA’s response to the Company’s Citizen’s Petition dated November 1, 2019 includes the following in discussing orphan drug exclusivity, including pertinent factors that may be considered by the FDA in making a determination of “major contribution to patient care” for “clinical superiority” as: convenient treatment location; duration of treatment; patient comfort; reduced treatment burden; advances in ease and comfort of drug administration; longer periods between doses; and potential for self-administration:

Section 527 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act defines “clinically superior” to mean “the drug provides a significant therapeutic advantage over and above an already approved or licensed drug in terms of greater efficacy, greater safety, or by providing a major contribution to patient care.” The orphan-drug regulations elaborate on the definition of “clinically superior” as follows:

Clinically superior means that a drug is shown to provide a significant therapeutic advantage over and above that provided by an approved drug (that is otherwise the same drug) in one or more of the following ways:

Greater effectiveness than an approved drug (as assessed by effect on a clinically meaningful endpoint in adequate and well controlled clinical trials). Generally, this would represent the same kind of evidence needed to support a comparative effectiveness claim for two different drugs; in most cases, direct comparative clinical trials would be necessary; or



Greater safety in a substantial portion of the target populations, for example, by the elimination of an ingredient or contaminant that is associated with relatively frequent adverse effects. In some cases, direct comparative clinical trials will be necessary; or



In unusual cases, where neither greater safety nor greater effectiveness has been shown, a demonstration that the drug otherwise makes a major contribution to patient care.

Because of the diverse ways in which drugs may qualify as clinically superior under these criteria, FDA evaluates clinical superiority on a case by case basis. Specifically, with respect to the major contribution to patient care prong of the clinical superiority definition, the FDA has further stated:

There is no way to quantify such superiority in a general way. The amount and kind of superiority needed would vary depending on many factors, including the nature and severity of the disease or condition, the quality of the evidence presented, and diverse other factors;

and

The following factors, when applicable to severe or life-threatening diseases, may in appropriate cases be taken into consideration when determining whether a drug makes a major contribution to patient care: convenient treatment location; duration of treatment; patient comfort; reduced treatment burden; advances in ease and comfort of drug administration; longer periods between doses; and potential for self-administration.

PharmFilm®, Sympazan® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. All other registered trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.





AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,521 $ 49,326 Trade and other receivables, net 9,536 13,130 Inventories, net 3,087 2,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,944 2,999 Total current assets 51,088 68,314 Property and equipment, net 9,059 9,726 Right-of-use asset, net 3,912 - Intangible assets, net and other assets 428 439 Total assets $ 64,487 $ 78,479 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,090 $ 17,749 Lease liabilities, current 609 - Deferred revenue, current 663 806 Total current liabilities 15,362 18,555 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,209 4,348 Loans payable, net 60,922 60,338 Lease liabilities 3,424 - Asset retirement obligations 1,399 1,360 Total liabilities 85,316 84,601 Contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $.001 par value. Authorized 250,000,000 shares; 33,582,696 and 33,562,885 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 126,141 124,318 Accumulated deficit (147,004) (130,474) Total stockholders' deficit (20,829) (6,122) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 64,487 $ 78,479







AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 2019 Revenues $ 8,765 $ 12,643 Costs and Expenses: Manufacture and supply 3,659 3,506 Research and development 4,354 4,303 Selling, general and administrative 14,613 17,908 Total costs and expenses 22,626 25,717 Loss from operations (13,861 ) (13,074 ) Other income/(expenses): Interest expense (2,771 ) (1,926 ) Interest income 102 274 Net loss before income taxes (16,530 ) (14,726 ) Income taxes - - Net loss $ (16,530 ) $ (14,726 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 33,569,694 24,963,603







AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments - Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (16,530 ) $ (14,726 ) Share-based Compensation Expense 1,860 1,520 Interest Expense, net 2,669 1,652 Income Taxes - - Depreciation and Amortization 766 749 Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,295 3,921 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,235 ) $ (10,805 )





