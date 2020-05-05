New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793437/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on optical network hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing mobile data traffic, demand for data centers and high demand for data centers. In addition, growing mobile data traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The optical network hardware market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscapes



The optical network hardware market is segmented as below:

By Type

• WDM

• SONET/SDH



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market as one of the prime reasons driving the optical network hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, essential developments in cables and development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

