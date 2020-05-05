LUBBOCK, Texas, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, announced today that, due to the ongoing public health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company’s Board of Directors voted to change the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held solely by means of remote communication. Shareholders will no longer be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting have not changed and the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



Attendance and Participation

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, may participate in the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication by logging onto the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPFI2020 with their sixteen-digit control number provided on their proxy card or, if their shares of common stock of the Company are held in “street name,” on their broker’s or intermediary’s voting instruction card. Individuals without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest using the link to the virtual meeting platform, but will not have the option to vote. Those planning to participate in the Annual Meeting should connect to the virtual meeting platform at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

Voting

Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting if participating by means of remote communication. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy statement previously distributed . The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed should continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Questions

If shareholders have a question pertaining to the business of the Annual Meeting, they must submit it in advance of the Annual Meeting. Shareholders may submit questions until 11:59 p.m., Central Time, on Monday, May 18, 2020 by visiting www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders should have their proxy card or, if their shares of common stock of the Company are held in “street name,” on their broker’s or intermediary’s voting instruction card on hand when accessing the website and following the instructions. Each shareholder will be limited to no more than one question. Questions pertinent to the business of the Annual Meeting will be read aloud and answered during the Annual Meeting, subject to time constraints.

Additional information regarding the rules of conduct and other materials for the Annual Meeting will be made available during the Annual Meeting on the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPFI2020. Please refer to the Annual Meeting materials previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for additional information about the Annual Meeting.

Shareholder List

The list of the Company’s shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for inspection by shareholders during the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPFI2020.

Technical Difficulties

Technical support for accessing the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPFI2020 beginning at 1:45 p.m., Central Time, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 through the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform during the Annual Meeting, please call: 1-800-586-1548 (toll-free) or 303-562-9288 (international callers).

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary investors@city.bank (866) 771-3347

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.