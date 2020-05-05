ATLANTA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



GAAP Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2020

Revenues before reimbursements of $237.5 million, compared with $247.1 million for the 2019 first quarter



Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of $(11.4) million, compared with $6.1 million in the same period last year



Diluted (loss) earnings per share of $(0.21) for CRD-A and $(0.23) for CRD-B, compared with $0.12 for CRD-A and $0.10 for CRD-B in the prior year first quarter

Non-GAAP Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2020

Non-GAAP results for the 2020 first quarter have been presented on a constant dollar basis to 2019 and exclude the non-cash pretax goodwill impairment of $17.7 million and pre-tax restructuring costs of $5.7 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for the 2019 quarter contain no adjustments.

Revenues before reimbursements, on a non-GAAP basis, of $238.8 million, compared with $247.1 million for the 2019 first quarter



Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $1.0 million in the 2020 first quarter, compared with $6.1 million in the same period last year



Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, of $0.03 for CRD-A and $0.01 for CRD-B in the 2020 first quarter, compared with $0.12 for CRD-A and $0.10 for CRD-B in the prior year first quarter



Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $7.0 million, or 2.9% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 first quarter, compared with $14.7 million, or 5.9% of revenues, in the 2019 first quarter



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $16.7 million, or 7.0% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 first quarter, compared with $21.1 million, or 8.5% of revenues, in the 2019 first quarter

Management Comments

Mr. Harsha V. Agadi, president and chief executive officer of Crawford & Company, stated, “While we saw solid momentum from new business wins, claims volume in the first quarter continued to be impacted by benign weather and a slowdown in certain areas of the business related to reduced commercial activity as COVID-19 spread across the globe. In addition, even though there were incremental claims from the weather-related surge events in Australia and the U.K., as expected, the lower number of absolute surge events we experienced in 2019 carried into the first quarter. These factors helped trigger a goodwill impairment in the quarter. However, our team continued to build the sales pipeline, albeit at a slower pace, demonstrating Crawford’s resilience despite the current economic conditions. Crawford entered the COVID-19 crisis with a strong financial position with low debt and solid liquidity. In the face of this unprecedented volatility, we continue to make prudent investments in the business to attract, acquire and more seamlessly serve clients through the enhancement of our IT infrastructure, as our scale will undoubtedly serve us in the future.”

Mr. Agadi concluded, “Late last month, we announced that Rohit Verma will be stepping into the role of chief executive officer of Crawford & Company and Joseph Blanco will assume the role of president, each effective May 15th. I believe the Company will thrive under Rohit’s leadership as his deep industry expertise, combined with his operational prowess and vision for the business will prove critical as we execute our long-term strategy. Joseph is a proven leader who embodies our core values and brings incredible experience to his role. I am thankful for the nearly five years I have served as president and chief executive officer and am proud of what we have achieved. I look forward to sharing in Crawford’s success going forward as a Director of the Company.”

Segment Results for the First Quarter

Crawford TPA Solutions

Crawford TPA Solutions segment revenues before reimbursements were $96.9 million in the 2020 first quarter, decreasing from $97.8 million in the 2019 first quarter. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of $(0.3) million, first quarter 2020 revenues would have been $97.3 million, down 0.5% from prior year first quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $23.2 million, or a gross margin of 24.0% in 2020 from $25.5 million, or a gross margin of 26.0% in 2019. After allocation of indirect costs, Crawford TPA Solutions recorded operating earnings of $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 representing an operating margin of 6.5% compared with $6.7 million, or 6.9% of revenues, in the 2019 first quarter.

Crawford Claims Solutions

Crawford Claims Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $77.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from $83.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of $(0.6) million, first quarter 2020 revenues would have been $78.2 million, down 6.1% from the prior year first quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $13.8 million, or a gross margin of 17.8% in 2020 from $17.1 million, or a gross margin of 20.5% in 2019. After the allocation of indirect costs, the segment had an operating loss of $(3.7) million in the 2020 first quarter compared with an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the first quarter of 2019. The operating margin was (4.7)% in the 2020 quarter and (0.4)% in the 2019 quarter. The first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment was related to the Crawford Claims Solutions segment.

Crawford Specialty Solutions

Crawford Specialty Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $63.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, down from $65.9 million in the same period of 2019. Absent foreign exchange rate fluctuations of $(0.3) million, revenues would have been $63.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreasing 4.0% compared with prior year first quarter revenues.

Excluding indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $19.0 million, or a gross margin of 30.2% in the 2020 quarter, from $22.4 million, or a gross margin of 34.0%, in the 2019 period. After allocation of indirect costs, operating earnings were $7.0 million in the 2020 first quarter compared with $12.2 million in the 2019 period. The segment’s operating margin for the 2020 quarter was 11.0% as compared with 18.5% in the 2019 quarter.

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net

Unallocated corporate costs, net were $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.9 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was due to a decrease in defined benefit pension expense and other administrative costs.

Goodwill Impairment

We recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment in the 2020 first quarter, totaling $17.7 million, related to our Crawford Claims Solutions segment, due to lower forecasts in that reporting unit and a decrease in our market capitalization. This charge was partially offset by a $6.9 million reduction in income tax expense and $1.7 million credit in noncontrolling interest expense, for a net impact of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per share. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment, we anticipate the income tax benefit of the impairment to normalize during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit.

Restructuring Costs

We recorded restructuring costs of $5.7 million in 2020, related primarily to severance and other termination costs in an effort to consolidate and streamline various functions of our workforce. These costs were partially offset by a $2.4 million reduction in income tax expense, resulting in a net impact of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per share.

COVID-19

We estimate that COVID-19 negatively impacted our revenues by $3.5 million and operating earnings by $1.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020. We expect the ongoing global economic slowdown resulting from COVID-19 could have a material impact to our results of operations, financial condition, and cash flow in one or more future quarters.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of March 31, 2020, totaled $83.1 million, compared with $51.8 million at December 31, 2019 as the Company accessed its revolving credit facility to increase its cash on hand as a result of the current economic conditions. The Company’s total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2020, totaled $227.1 million, compared with $177.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s operations used $8.0 million of cash during 2020, compared with $0.5 million provided in 2019. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in pension contributions and lower operating earnings. Free cash flow decreased by $12.7 million compared with 2019, reflecting higher capital expenditures in 2020 compared with 2019.

The Company made $3.0 million in contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.2 million to its U.K. plans for 2020, compared with no contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.2 million to the U.K. plans in 2019.

During 2020, the Company repurchased 155,351 shares of CRD-A and 161,459 of CRD-B at an average cost of $8.42 per share. The total cost of share repurchases during 2020 was $2.7 million. The Company has decided to place a hold on its current share repurchase plan for the foreseeable future in order to preserve capital.

2020 Guidance

As announced in our April 6, 2020 press release, Crawford & Company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance provided on the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020. Crawford & Company will provide additional business updates during its first quarter 2020 earnings call.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Presentation

In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, income taxes, and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Gross profit is defined as revenues less direct expenses which exclude indirect overhead expenses allocated to the business. Indirect expenses consist of centralized administrative support costs, regional and local shared services that are allocated to each segment based on usage.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with recurring adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense and foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, adjustments for non-recurring expenses for goodwill impairment and restructuring costs have been included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees, and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.

Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, and amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services, and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings in order to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.

A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Geographic Area Currency USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total U.S. USD $ 134,448 56.6 % $ 139,598 56.5 % U.K. GBP 32,382 13.6 % 31,581 12.8 % Canada CAD 25,220 10.6 % 29,884 12.1 % Australia AUD 15,545 6.6 % 16,255 6.6 % Europe EUR 13,389 5.6 % 12,865 5.2 % Rest of World Various 16,547 7.0 % 16,875 6.8 % Total Revenues, before reimbursements $ 237,531 100.0 % $ 247,058 100.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of segment and consolidated operating earnings to net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis.

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating earnings: Crawford TPA Solutions $ 6,285 $ 6,733 Crawford Claims Solutions (3,679 ) (313 ) Crawford Specialty Solutions 6,957 12,195 Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net (2,550 ) (3,914 ) Consolidated operating earnings 7,013 14,701 (Deduct) add: Net corporate interest expense (2,224 ) (2,716 ) Stock option expense (290 ) (485 ) Amortization expense (2,756 ) (2,798 ) Goodwill impairment (17,674 ) — Restructuring costs (5,714 ) — Income tax benefit (provision) 8,486 (2,933 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,760 340 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ (11,399 ) $ 6,109

Following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ (11,399 ) $ 6,109 Add (Deduct): Depreciation and amortization 10,060 9,624 Stock-based compensation 880 (247 ) Net corporate interest expense 2,224 2,716 Goodwill impairment 17,674 — Restructuring costs 5,714 Income tax (benefit) provision (8,486 ) 2,933 Foreign exchange fluctuations 16 — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 16,683 $ 21,135

Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019:

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities $ (7,978 ) $ 523 $ (8,501 ) Less: Property & Equipment Purchases, net (2,708 ) (1,737 ) (971 ) Capitalized Software (internal and external costs) (4,803 ) (1,605 ) (3,198 ) Free Cash Flow $ (15,489 ) $ (2,819 ) $ (12,670 )

Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Revenue, Operating Earnings, Pretax (Loss) Earnings, Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Earnings Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2020 on a constant dollar basis before goodwill impairment and restructuring costs. There were no such adjustments applicable to the 2019 period.

Three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP Operating earnings Pretax loss Net (loss) income attributable to Crawford & Company(1) Diluted (loss) earnings per CRD-A share(1) Diluted (loss) earnings per CRD-B share(1) GAAP $ 237,531 $ 7,013 $ (21,645 ) $ (11,399 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.23 ) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment — — 17,674 9,133 0.18 0.18 Restructuring costs — — 5,714 3,263 0.06 0.06 Foreign exchange fluctuations 1,268 9 16 (10 ) — — Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 238,799 $ 7,022 $ (3,955 ) $ 987 $ 0.03 $ 0.01





Three months ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands) Revenues Non-GAAP Operating earnings Pretax earnings Net income attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per CRD-A share Diluted earnings per CRD-B share GAAP $ 247,058 $ 14,701 $ 8,702 $ 6,109 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Adjustments: — — — — — — Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 247,058 $ 14,701 $ 8,702 $ 6,109 $ 0.12 $ 0.10

(1) The income tax impact of goodwill impairment and restructuring costs is based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment and restructuring costs, we anticipate the income tax benefit to normalize as income is earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit.

Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share.

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,562 30,658 Class B Common Stock 22,578 23,367 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,562 31,106 Class B Common Stock 22,578 23,367 Non-GAAP (1) Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,770 31,106 Class B Common Stock 22,578 23,367

(1) The Company had a net loss for GAAP reporting during the first quarter, resulting in no additional dilutive securities added to the basic weighted average shares in calculating diluted weighted average shares for GAAP reporting as their impact would be anti-dilutive. As the Company has Non-GAAP positive net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, these dilutive securities were added back to calculate Non-GAAP earnings per share.

Further information regarding the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, financial position as of March 31, 2020, and cash flows for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 237,531 $ 247,058 (4 )% Reimbursements 8,515 9,319 (9 )% Total Revenues 246,046 256,377 (4 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 177,604 177,888 — % Reimbursements 8,515 9,319 (9 )% Total Costs of Services 186,119 187,207 (1 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 55,754 58,659 (5 )% Corporate Interest Expense, Net 2,224 2,716 (18 )% Goodwill Impairment 17,674 — nm Restructuring Costs 5,714 — nm Total Costs and Expenses 267,485 248,582 8 % Other (Expense) Income (206 ) 907 (123 )% (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (21,645 ) 8,702 (349 )% Provision for Income Taxes (8,486 ) 2,933 (389 )% Net (Loss) Income (13,159 ) 5,769 (328 )% Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 1,760 340 418 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ (11,399 ) $ 6,109 (287 )% (Loss) Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 (275 )% Class B Common Stock $ (0.23 ) $ 0.10 (330 )% (Loss) Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 (275 )% Class B Common Stock $ (0.23 ) $ 0.10 (330 )% Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.07 $ 0.07 — % Class B Common Stock $ 0.05 $ 0.05 — %

nm = not meaningful





CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Par Values)

March 31 December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 83,110 $ 51,802 Accounts Receivable, Net 121,230 128,217 Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts 108,898 103,894 Income Taxes Receivable 13,289 7,820 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 23,470 23,476 Total Current Assets 349,997 315,209 Net Property and Equipment 30,680 31,425 Other Assets: Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net 108,974 102,354 Goodwill 62,883 80,642 Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net 72,625 75,083 Capitalized Software Costs, Net 65,850 66,445 Deferred Income Tax Assets 19,221 17,971 Other Noncurrent Assets 71,442 70,884 Total Other Assets 400,995 413,379 Total Assets $ 781,672 $ 760,013 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT Current Liabilities: Short-Term Borrowings $ 39,784 $ 28,531 Accounts Payable 33,335 34,377 Operating Lease Liability 29,277 30,765 Accrued Compensation and Related Costs 58,140 68,499 Self-Insured Risks 10,594 11,311 Income Taxes Payable — 3,030 Other Accrued Liabilities 35,948 31,449 Deferred Revenues 31,265 28,288 Current Installments of Finance Leases 38 15 Total Current Liabilities 238,381 236,265 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments 187,271 148,408 Operating Lease Liability 95,522 87,064 Deferred Revenues 24,042 24,080 Accrued Pension Liabilities 60,548 65,909 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 31,677 33,410 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 399,060 358,871 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 430 2,310 Shareholders’ Investment: Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 30,519 30,610 Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 22,510 22,671 Additional Paid-in Capital 63,949 63,392 Retained Earnings 231,927 249,551 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (207,876 ) (206,907 ) Shareholders’ Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company 141,029 159,317 Noncontrolling Interests 2,772 3,250 Total Shareholders’ Investment 143,801 162,567 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment $ 781,672 $ 760,013









CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 96,935 $ 97,794 (0.9 )% $ 77,587 $ 83,319 (6.9 )% $ 63,009 $ 65,945 (4.5 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 58,929 58,381 0.9 % 53,380 55,901 (4.5 )% 35,871 34,958 2.6 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 60.8 % 59.7 % 68.8 % 67.1 % 56.9 % 53.0 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 31,721 32,680 (2.9 )% 27,886 27,731 0.6 % 20,181 18,792 7.4 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 32.7 % 33.4 % 35.9 % 33.3 % 32.0 % 28.5 % Total Operating Expenses 90,650 91,061 (0.5 )% 81,266 83,632 (2.8 )% 56,052 53,750 4.3 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 6,285 $ 6,733 (6.7 )% $ (3,679 ) $ (313 ) 1,075.4 % $ 6,957 $ 12,195 (43.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 6.5 % 6.9 % (4.7 )% (0.4 )% 11.0 % 18.5 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings.









CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT AND INDIRECT COSTS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 96,935 $ 97,794 (0.9 )% $ 77,587 $ 83,319 (6.9 )% $ 63,009 $ 65,945 (4.5 )% Direct Expense 73,694 72,331 1.9 % 63,800 66,242 (3.7 )% 44,007 43,504 1.2 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 76.0 % 74.0 % 82.2 % 79.5 % 69.8 % 66.0 % Segment Gross Profit 23,241 25,463 (8.7 )% 13,787 17,077 (19.3 )% 19,002 22,441 (15.3 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 24.0 % 26.0 % 17.8 % 20.5 % 30.2 % 34.0 % Indirect Costs 16,956 18,730 (9.5 )% 17,466 17,390 0.4 % 12,045 10,246 17.6 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 17.5 % 19.2 % 22.5 % 20.9 % 19.1 % 15.5 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 6,285 $ 6,733 (6.7 )% $ (3,679 ) $ (313 ) 1,075.4 % $ 6,957 $ 12,195 (43.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 6.5 % 6.9 % (4.7 )% (0.4 )% 11.0 % 18.5 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings.









CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands)

2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (13,159 ) $ 5,769 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 10,060 9,624 Goodwill Impairment 17,674 — Stock-Based Compensation Costs 880 (247 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable, Net 6,084 1,571 Unbilled Revenues, Net (7,240 ) (8,361 ) Accrued or Prepaid Income Taxes (10,355 ) 1,922 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (4,617 ) (8,257 ) Deferred Revenues 2,898 1,578 Accrued Retirement Costs (8,638 ) (3,393 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Operating Activities (1,565 ) 317 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities (7,978 ) 523 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions of Property and Equipment (2,708 ) (1,737 ) Capitalization of Computer Software Costs (4,803 ) (1,605 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,511 ) (3,342 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash Dividends Paid (3,268 ) (3,282 ) Proceeds from Shares Purchased Under Employee Stock-Based Compensation Plans 10 (110 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (2,666 ) (16,418 ) Increases in Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings 65,179 30,385 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings (11,910 ) (11,578 ) Increases in Finance Lease Obligations 138 — Payments on Finance Lease Obligations (2 ) (54 ) Acquisition of Noncontrolling Interests (292 ) — Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interests — (84 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 47,189 (1,141 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (392 ) 515 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 31,308 (3,445 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 51,802 53,119 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 83,110 $ 49,674



