Converse, IN, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Bank & Trust has announced a community outreach initiative that will work directly with community foundations within their market area. The bank is currently assessing respective area needs and plans to contribute $75,000 to help feed the hungry in those areas. Community foundations have been contacted with the plan to initiate program assessment and budget allocations.

Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer, Cherie Planalp “ We are dedicated to supporting the communities we serve and recognize the essential services in these areas are of critical importance”

Senior Vice President, Tade Powell ” Our goal is to provide direct funding to programs feeding people in need. Respective community foundations will be able to assist those efforts and will provide the logistical support to allow immediate impact.”

First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana and is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

Tade J Powell First Farmers Bank & Trust 765-293-4162 tade.powell@ffbt.com