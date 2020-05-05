NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley (“MS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ETFC shareholders will receive 1.0432 shares of MS for each ETFC share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of only $39.74 based on MS’s May 4, 2020 closing price of $38.09. If you own ETFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/e-trade-financial-corporation/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners (“BEP”). BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $16.07 based on BEP’s May 4, 2020 closing price of $44.64. If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)