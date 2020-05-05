New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fumaric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 974.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the fumaric acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The market product plays a crucial role in the manufacture of energy drink, for stabilizing the beverage and maintaining its quality over time.
Fumaric acid also finds application in unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins to maintain the molecular chain. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the construction as well as automotive production. Thus, an increase in construction activities all across the globe, and expansion of automotive production will foster the market demand.
Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based fumaric acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.
The COVID-19 impact:
COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fumaric Acid market on the basis of extraction type, application, end use industry, and region:
Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
