LINCOLN, Neb., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020.



Revenue increased 8% to $33.9 million

Net Income increased 43% to $11.8 million

Net New Sales of $5.7 million

Voice of the Customer platform recurring contract value reaches $102.9 million

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $33.9 million, compared to $31.5 million for the same quarter in 2019. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $11.8 million, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.46 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Results for the quarter included an approximately $0.4 million income tax benefit compared with $1.7 million in income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019.

Regarding the Company’s first quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, chief financial officer of National Research Corporation, said, “We achieved strong financial performance in the first quarter with minimal impact from COVID-19. However, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we assume future growth trends are unlikely to follow those of the past several years.”

A listen-only simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2020 first quarter conference call will be available online at http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zorgr63b on May 6, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.



For more than 39 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.



This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to the Company that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. COVID-19 is a significant risk factor and the impact on our business is dependent on the duration and spread of the outbreak in the United States and Canada and resulting government mandates and recommendations, which are difficult to predict. The severity and duration of any such impacts on our business cannot be predicted at this time. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 33,860 $ 31,480 Operating expenses: Direct 12,546 11,654 Selling, general and administrative 8,749 7,707 Depreciation and amortization 1,371 1,415 Total operating expenses 22,666 20,776 Operating income 11,194 10,704 Other income (expense): Interest income 11 6 Interest expense (465 ) (570 ) Other, net 630 (280 ) Total other income (expense) 176 (844 ) Income before income taxes 11,370 9,860 Income tax provision (benefit) (385 ) 1,664 Net income $ 11,755 $ 8,196 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.33 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.46 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding Basic 24,972 24,766 Diluted 25,725 25,509

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,021 $ 13,517 Accounts receivable, net 17,403 11,639 Income taxes receivable 580 69 Insurance receivable 2,771 -- Other current assets 4,164 3,932 Total current assets 34,939 29,157 Net property and equipment 12,655 13,530 Goodwill 57,746 57,935 Other, net 10,515 10,063 Total assets $ 115,855 $ 110,685 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 4,631 $ 4,378 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,947 4,687 Accrued compensation 4,913 6,086 Income taxes payable -- 366 Dividends payable 5,278 5,239 Deferred revenue 19,111 16,354 Other current liabilities 999 1,045 Total current liabilities 39,879 38,155 Notes payable, net of current portion 28,593 29,795 Other non-current liabilities 10,086 9,843 Total liabilities 78,558 77,793 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares, issued 30,412,055 in 2020 and 30,151,574 in 2019, outstanding 25,132,001 in 2020 and 24,947,500 in 2019 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 165,631 162,154 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (86,880 ) (93,357 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment (3,333 ) (2,209 ) Treasury stock (38,151 ) (33,726 ) Total shareholders’ equity 37,297 32,892 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 115,855 $ 110,685



