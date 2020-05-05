FRANKLIN, Ind., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will release its financial results after market close on Monday, May 11, 2020 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Mark A. Smith, IBC Board Chairman, will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3455422405092364300 . A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

Those who wish to call in and listen to the conference call on a listen-only line can use the following toll numbers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

“Mark A. Smith”

President, CEO and Director

Contacts:

Mark Smith, Board Chairman

Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

