THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on June 26, 2020, payable on or before July 21, 2020. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

