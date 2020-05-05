This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.
TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN-TSX) or (“Dream Industrial REIT”, the “Trust” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).
“Following a great start to 2020, Dream Industrial continues to maintain low leverage as well as a strong and flexible balance sheet to navigate through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “While we expect some near-term impact from the economic disruption, our strategic initiatives over the past 24 months have resulted in a higher quality portfolio that is considerably more diversified, resulting in increased stability of cash flows over the long-term. Our current tenant mix encompasses a wide array of industries and our portfolio is well positioned to further benefit from continued growth in e-commerce. Our near-term focus is to prudently run the business while preserving our liquidity as we work to keep our employees and tenants safe while operating within safety guidelines. We continue to maintain ample financial flexibility to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|(in thousands of dollars except per Unit amounts)
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Operating results
|Net income (loss)
|$
|42,017
|$
|(8,261)
|Funds from operations (“FFO”)(1)
|27,994
|24,951
|Net rental income
|39,741
|31,699
|Comparative properties net operating income (“NOI”)(1)
|30,525
|30,346
|Per Unit amounts
|Distribution rate
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|FFO – diluted(1)(2)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.21
|FFO payout ratio – diluted(1)
|102.3%
|83.7%
|See footnotes at end.
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
|(unaudited)
|As at
|(in thousands of dollars except per Unit amounts)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Available liquidity(1)
|$
|215,826
|$
|591,537
|Level of debt (net debt-to-assets ratio)(1)
|28.2%
|23.7%
|Net asset value (“NAV”) per Unit(1)
|$
|11.84
|$
|11.76
|Total portfolio
|Number of properties
|262
|209
|Investment properties
|$
|2,925,470
|$
|2,428,664
|Gross leasable area (“GLA”) (in millions of sq. ft.)
|25.8
|21.9
|Occupancy rate – in-place and committed (period-end)
|96.1%
|95.8%
|Occupancy rate – in-place (period-end)
|95.8%
|94.9%
|See footnotes at end.
BUSINESS UPDATE
“Dream Industrial is well-positioned to perform well operationally and financially with a diversified, high quality, and resilient portfolio, as well as a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. We have secured commitments representing over 70% of our space expiring in 2020 and nearly 75% of our current portfolio GLA has embedded growth potential through annual contractual rent escalators that average approximately 2% for the entire portfolio,” said Alexander Sannikov, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “With significant scale across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, Dream Industrial should benefit from demand drivers for industrial space such as rising e-commerce penetration and increased focus on “re-shoring”. We continue to work with our tenants who are unable to meet their near-term lease obligations in this challenging economic environment while focusing on the long-term stability of our tenant base.”
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the economic environment, Dream Industrial’s balance sheet is at its strongest since the inception of the REIT,” said Lenis Quan, Chief Financial Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Our leverage is below 30% and pro forma the closing of the unsecured credit facility, we will have over $400 million in liquidity from cash-on-hand and undrawn line capacity, with 38% of our assets unencumbered. We retain ample capacity to absorb any unforeseen occupancy losses and maintain the REIT’s distributions for the foreseeable future. We continue to prudently manage our cash flow and allocate capital with the goal of creating long term value for our unitholders.”
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS
|KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)
(in thousands of dollars)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Level of debt (net debt-to-assets ratio)(1)
|28.2%
|23.7%
|Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(1)
|5.3
|4.3
|Interest coverage ratio (times)(1)
|3.9
|3.8
|Weighted average face interest rate on debt (period-end)(3)
|3.57%
|3.59%
|Weighted average remaining term to maturity on debt (years)
|5.9
|5.5
|Unencumbered assets(1)
|$
|842,547
|$
|96,251
|Available liquidity(1)
|$
|215,826
|$
|591,537
|See footnotes at end.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). To access the conference call, please dial 1-888-465-5079 in Canada and the U.S. or 416-216-4169 elsewhere and use passcode 8597 927#. To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on the link for News & Events, then click on Calendar of Events. A taped replay of the conference call and the webcast will be available for ninety (90) days following the call.
Other information
Information appearing in this press release is a select summary of financial results. The condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the Trust will be available at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and on www.sedar.com.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.
FOOTNOTES
|(1) FFO, comparative properties NOI, diluted FFO per Unit, diluted FFO payout ratio, available liquidity, level of debt (net debt-to-assets ratio), NAV per Unit, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, interest coverage ratio and unencumbered assets are non-GAAP measures used by Management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release.
|(2) A description of the determination of diluted amounts per Unit can be found in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, in the section “Non-GAAP measures and other disclosures”, under the heading “Weighted average number of Units”.
|(3) Weighted average face interest rate on debt is calculated as the weighted average face interest rate of all interest bearing debt.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Trust’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, comparative properties NOI, diluted FFO per Unit, diluted FFO payout ratio, available liquidity, level of debt (net debt-to-assets ratio), NAV per Unit, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, interest coverage ratio and unencumbered assets as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. The Trust has presented such non-GAAP measures as Management believes they are relevant measures of the Trust’s underlying operating and financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net rental income, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, cash and cash equivalents, total assets, non-current debt, total equity, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the “Non-GAAP measures and other disclosures” section in Dream Industrial REIT’s MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Forward looking information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives; the Trust’s expectations relating to the benefits to be realized from demand drivers for industrial space; the Trust’s intentions to prudently allocate capital; the Trust’s ability to absorb unforeseen occupancy losses; the Trust’s ability to maintain its distributions; the Trust’s expectations of the extent of rent deferrals and repayment from tenants; and the anticipated timing of closing the unsecured revolving credit facility. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Industrial REIT’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; employment levels; mortgage and interest rates and regulations; the uncertainties around the timing and amount of future financings; uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial condition of tenants; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; rental rates on future leasing; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Industrial REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Industrial REIT’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Dream Industrial REIT
|Brian Pauls
|Lenis Quan
|Alexander Sannikov
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|Chief Operating Officer
|(416) 365-2365
|(416) 365-2353
|(416) 365-4106
|bpauls@dream.ca
|lquan@dream.ca
|asannikov@dream.ca
Dream Industrial REIT
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
