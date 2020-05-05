GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of April 2020, compared to traffic figures for April 2019.



During April 2020, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 91.5%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 88.0%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 96.0%.

In terms of the operation of our airports in Mexico, the Mexican government has not issued any travel restrictions. However, it has emphatically recommended that only essential activity take place and that people should avoid leaving their homes whenever possible. This has resulted in the cancellation of a large volume of domestic and international flights. With respect to the operation of the airports in Jamaica, the Jamaican government suspended all incoming international flights, except for cargo and merchandise transport; only commercial flights are permitted to depart. These measures have been extended until May 30, 2020 in Mexico and until May 31,2020 in Jamaica.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Guadalajara 863.2 83.9 -90.3 % 3,283.6 2,420.4 -26.3 % Tijuana* 507.3 108.8 -78.6 % 1,868.5 1,528.8 -18.2 % Puerto Vallarta 151.1 6.3 -95.9 % 502.8 374.1 -25.6 % Los Cabos 162.0 22.1 -86.4 % 556.7 424.8 -23.7 % Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 -100.0 % 2.6 1.0 -63.6 % Guanajuato 170.4 10.7 -93.7 % 632.3 435.4 -31.1 % Hermosillo 155.9 13.4 -91.4 % 540.9 409.6 -24.3 % Mexicali 101.1 12.4 -87.7 % 367.1 289.4 -21.2 % Morelia 36.4 7.7 -78.8 % 146.6 133.5 -8.9 % La Paz 85.3 7.9 -90.7 % 295.4 221.5 -25.0 % Aguascalientes 55.3 3.0 -94.5 % 198.2 140.6 -29.1 % Los Mochis 37.9 3.8 -90.0 % 121.6 90.6 -25.6 % Manzanillo 8.4 0.3 -96.4 % 32.2 23.5 -27.2 % Total 2,335.1 280.3 -88.0 % 8,548.7 6,493.0 -24.0 %

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Guadalajara 339.6 28.9 -91.5 % 1,327.7 986.7 -25.7 % Tijuana* 238.7 21.4 -91.1 % 896.8 705.7 -21.3 % Puerto Vallarta 309.8 4.3 -98.6 % 1,566.8 1,090.6 -30.4 % Los Cabos 345.8 2.4 -99.3 % 1,402.0 949.4 -32.3 % Montego Bay 423.9 0.6 -99.8 % 1,760.1 1,133.6 -35.6 % Guanajuato 57.7 4.1 -93.0 % 229.0 152.3 -33.5 % Hermosillo 5.6 0.1 -97.4 % 22.7 18.9 -16.5 % Mexicali 0.6 0.0 -91.9 % 2.0 1.3 -37.8 % Morelia 33.6 3.4 -89.8 % 134.8 103.0 -23.6 % La Paz 1.1 0.1 -93.4 % 4.6 3.4 -26.7 % Aguascalientes 16.9 1.5 -91.3 % 61.4 49.9 -18.7 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.0 -98.5 % 2.2 1.3 -42.9 % Manzanillo 8.3 0.2 -97.3 % 45.4 28.7 -36.8 % Total 1,782.0 67.0 -96.2 % 7,455.6 5,224.7 -29.9 %

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,202.8 112.7 -90.6 % 4,611.3 3,407.1 -26.1 % Tijuana* 746.0 130.1 -82.6 % 2,765.3 2,234.5 -19.2 % Puerto Vallarta 460.9 10.6 -97.7 % 2,069.6 1,464.7 -29.2 % Los Cabos 507.8 24.5 -95.2 % 1,958.7 1,374.2 -29.8 % Montego Bay 424.7 0.6 -99.9 % 1,762.7 1,134.5 -35.6 % Guanajuato 228.1 14.8 -93.5 % 861.3 587.7 -31.8 % Hermosillo 161.5 13.6 -91.6 % 563.6 428.5 -24.0 % Mexicali 101.7 12.5 -87.8 % 369.2 290.6 -21.3 % Morelia 70.0 11.1 -84.1 % 281.5 236.5 -16.0 % La Paz 86.4 8.0 -90.7 % 300.0 224.9 -25.1 % Aguascalientes 72.2 4.5 -93.8 % 259.6 190.5 -26.6 % Los Mochis 38.4 3.8 -90.1 % 123.9 91.8 -25.9 % Manzanillo 16.6 0.5 -96.9 % 77.7 52.2 -32.8 % Total 4,117.1 347.3 -91.6 % 16,004.3 11,717.7 -26.8 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Tijuana 234.8 21.3 -90.9 % 882.1 698.6 -20.8 %

Kingston Airport (in thousands):

Passengers Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 3.7 N/A N/A 357.2 N/A Total N/A 3.7 N/A N/A 358.5 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Passengers Apr-19 Apr-20 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr 20 % Change Domestic 2,335.1 280.3 -88.0 % 8,548.7 6,494.2 -24.0 % International 1,782.0 70.7 -96.0 % 7,455.6 5,581.9 -25.1 % Total 4,117.1 351.0 -91.5 % 16,004.3 12,076.1 -24.5 %

Highlights for the Period:



Seats and Load Factors : In April 2020, the number of seats available declined by 53.0% compared to April 2019; while load factors for the month decreased by 69.1 percentage points, from 84.3% in April 2019 to 15.1% in April 2020.



: In April 2020, the number of seats available declined by 53.0% compared to April 2019; while load factors for the month decreased by 69.1 percentage points, from 84.3% in April 2019 to 15.1% in April 2020. Kingston: The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 3.7 thousand passengers at April 2020, a 97.4% decline versus April 2019.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

