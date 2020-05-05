CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:
The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.
The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Neil Korchinski
Donald Gray
Donald Cormack
Patrick Arnell
Stephen White
|Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
|18,274,567
17,971,120
18,274,115
18,274,567
17,545,193
|99.39%
97.74%
99.39%
99.39%
95.42%
|112,515
415,962
112,967
112,515
841,889
|0.61%
2.26%
0.61%
0.61%
4.58%
The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.
For further information, please contact:
Neil Korchinski, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: nkorchinski@petrusresources.com
Petrus Resources Ltd.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
PETRUS_LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: