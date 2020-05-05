First quarter total revenue of $95.0 million, an 11% increase over 2019

First quarter net product sales of $92.5 million, an 11% increase over 2019

First quarter operating earnings of $29.0 million, a 14% increase over 2019

On track for launch of SPN-812 at the end of 2020, pending FDA approval. PDUFA date of November 8, 2020 for review of NDA

Acquisition of CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds expands and strengthens neurology portfolio with established marketed products and late-stage pipeline. Expected to close in second quarter 2020

Partnership with Navitor Pharmaceuticals expands psychiatry portfolio with Phase II program for potential treatment of depression

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and associated Company developments

Commercial Update

First quarter 2020 product prescriptions for Trokendi XR® and Oxtellar XR®, as reported by IQVIA, totaled 203,404, a 2% increase over first quarter 2019.

Prescriptions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % Trokendi XR 160,315 160,940 — % Oxtellar XR 43,089 38,580 12 % Total 203,404 199,520 2 %

Source: IQVIA

First quarter 2020 net product sales were $92.5 million, an increase of 11% over $83.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. As previously disclosed, wholesalers, distributors, and pharmacies decreased their inventory levels of the Company's products in the first quarter of 2019. The Company estimates that this caused net product sales in the first quarter of 2019 to be approximately $10 million lower had inventory levels remained constant, thus favorably impacting year over year net product sales growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Net Product Sales

($ in millions)

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % Trokendi XR $ 68.6 $ 63.7 8 % Oxtellar XR 23.9 19.4 23 % Total $ 92.5 $ 83.1 11 %

Supply of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR has not been impacted by COVID-19. The Company has adequate inventory on hand for both products to continue to be available to patients.

Corporate and Product Pipeline Update

SPN-812 - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD

The Company continues to prepare for the commercial launch of SPN-812 at the end of 2020.

The Company remains engaged with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD, which has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 8, 2020.

The Phase III program in adult patients reached approximately 75% of the targeted enrollment before additional enrollment was put on hold in March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. The Company is employing virtual efforts to ensure that currently enrolled subjects can progress to completion of treatment. This trial was ahead of schedule prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a potential data release in the second half of this year. Depending on when the Company can restart enrollment and complete the study, data from the trial may be pushed into 2021.

CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds

As announced last week, Supernus entered into a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to certain conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions.

US WorldMeds’ CNS portfolio consists of three marketed products with 2019 net sales and operating earnings of approximately $150 million and $45 million, respectively, and a product candidate with an expected NDA submission in the second half of 2020.

The acquisition expands and strengthens the Company's neurology portfolio, diversifies its revenue and operating cash flow base and enhances long term growth.

Total consideration consists of an upfront cash payment of $300 million plus regulatory and commercial milestone cash payments up to $230 million. All cash consideration will be funded through existing balance sheet cash.

SPN-820 (NV-5138) – novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

Supernus and Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately-held company, announced a joint Development and Option Agreement for Navitor’s mTORC1 activator, NV-5138.

Supernus and Navitor will jointly conduct a Phase II clinical program for NV-5138 in treatment-resistant depression. Supernus will pay up to $50 million of the costs of Phase II development, plus certain costs associated with nonclinical development and formulation.

In addition, Navitor has granted Supernus an exclusive, worldwide (excluding Greater China) option to license or acquire NV-5138 prior to initiation of a Phase III clinical program. In exchange for the option to license or acquire NV-5138, Navitor will receive an upfront payment of $25 million, composed of a $10 million option fee and a $15 million equity investment. The equity investment represents an approximately 13% ownership in Navitor. Total payments, exclusive of royalty payments on net sales of NV-5138 and development costs under the agreement, have the potential to reach $410 million to $475 million, which includes the upfront payment, an additional license or acquisition fee depending on whether Supernus ultimately licenses or acquires NV-5138, and subsequent clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

Supernus also will have the first right of refusal for any compound with a similar mechanism of action on mTORC1 as NV-5138 in the central nervous system.

SPN-604 - Novel treatment of bipolar disorder

The Company has reprioritized its research and development (R&D) resources following recent expansion of the product pipeline through mid to late-stage development product candidates. These product candidates include SPN-820 from the Navitor partnership and Apomorphine Infusion Pump from the US WorldMeds transaction. As a result, and given other factors including the estimated timing of a potential launch of SPN-604 and the required investment, the Company is terminating development of SPN-604 for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

Sales and marketing infrastructure

The acquisition of the CNS product portfolio from US WorldMeds includes a sales force of approximately 46 sales representatives that focuses on serving movement disorder specialists in the U.S.

The Company continues to plan on adding salesforce personnel toward the end of 2020 in anticipation of the launch of SPN-812.

“The two business development transactions that we announced over the last couple of weeks strengthen our product portfolio and late-stage pipeline, diversify our revenue base, enhance our long term growth, and strengthen our leadership position in CNS,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “In addition, they expand our commercial and R&D platforms into the biologics, orphan disease and specialty pharmacy areas.”

Operating Expenses

R&D expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $18.9 million, compared to $15.4 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily driven by enrollment in the SPN-812 Phase III program for adults, initiated in late 2019.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $42.9 million, compared to $41.0 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily driven by pre-launch activities associated with SPN-812, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expenses for commercial products and a decrease in employee-related expenses.

Operating Earnings and Earnings Per Share

Operating earnings in the first quarter of 2020 were $29.0 million, compared to $25.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of $3.6 million was primarily due to increased revenue from our two commercial products.

Net earnings (GAAP) in the first quarter of 2020 were $21.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, an increase of 18% on a diluted share amount, as compared to $18.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding were approximately 53.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to approximately 54.0 million for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $935.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long term marketable securities, compared to $938.8 million at December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to unrealized losses on long term marketable securities resultant from market volatility in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Guidance

Given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated second quarter acquisition of the CNS portfolio from US WorldMeds and the impact of the partnership with Navitor Pharmaceuticals, the Company is suspending its previously issued full year 2020 financial guidance. The Company expects to update and reinstate full year 2020 guidance no later than the announcement of second quarter 2020 financial results in August.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call hosted by Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Patrick, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043 International dial-in: (970) 315-0267 Conference ID: 9899405 Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.supernus.com , under “Investor Relations”.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company currently markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy, and Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD, SPN-820 (NV-5138) for treatment-resistant depression and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information, but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of COVID-19, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company's ability to successfully incorporate and integrate acquired products and product candidates, technologies, sales force and medical organizations into its current infrastructure; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,767 $ 181,381 Marketable securities 175,104 165,692 Accounts receivable, net 119,195 87,332 Inventories, net 24,418 26,628 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,564 11,611 Total current assets 557,048 472,644 Long term marketable securities 534,712 591,773 Property and equipment, net 18,011 17,068 Intangible assets, net 23,579 24,840 Lease assets 21,911 21,279 Deferred income taxes 34,067 32,063 Other assets 538 615 Total assets $ 1,189,866 $ 1,160,282 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,124 $ 10,141 Accrued product returns and rebates 119,453 107,629 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,003 37,130 Income taxes payable 9,097 2,443 Nonrecourse liability related to sale of future royalties, current portion 3,658 3,244 Total current liabilities 168,335 160,587 Convertible notes, net 349,232 345,170 Nonrecourse liability related to sale of future royalties, long term 18,369 19,248 Lease liabilities, long term 30,804 30,440 Other liabilities 9,743 9,409 Total liabilities 576,483 564,854 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 52,537,159 and 52,533,348 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 392,430 388,410 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax (166 ) 7,417 Retained earnings 221,066 199,548 Total stockholders’ equity 613,383 595,428 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,189,866 $ 1,160,282





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 92,490 $ 83,099 Royalty revenues 2,486 2,375 Total revenues 94,976 85,474 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 4,152 3,684 Research and development 18,937 15,394 Selling, general and administrative 42,875 40,968 Total costs and expenses 65,964 60,046 Operating earnings 29,012 25,428 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,755 ) (5,870 ) Interest income, net 5,777 4,681 Total other income (expense) 22 (1,189 ) Earnings before income taxes 29,034 24,239 Income tax expense 7,516 5,899 Net earnings $ 21,518 $ 18,340 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 52,534,787 52,336,443 Diluted 53,581,051 53,985,385



CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Gregory S. Patrick, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Office: (443) 213-0505

Mobile: (443) 377-4767

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com