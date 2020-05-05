New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859352/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines, growth of distributed power generation base and expanding natural gas pipeline networks. In addition, enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gas turbine market analysis includes product segment, end-users segment, technology segment, and geographic landscapes



The gas turbine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Heavy-duty gas turbine

• Aeroderivative gas turbine



By End-user

• Power generation

• Mobility

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Technology

• CCGT

• OCGT



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the development of GTCC and IGCC technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the gas turbine market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid decline in demand for F-class gas turbines, growing use of alternative fuel types for aeroderivative gas turbines and emergence of new power plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gas turbine market covers the following areas:

• Gas turbine market sizing

• Gas turbine market forecast

• Gas turbine market industry analysis





