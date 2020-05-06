New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01045480/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on bearings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the APAC acting as market enabler, growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process, and strong demand for high-quality bearings. In addition, APAC acting as market enabler is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bearings market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The bearings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anti-friction bearings

• Magnetic bearings

• Other bearings



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in adoption of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the bearings market growth during the next few years. Also, OEMs enhancing production activities to achieve higher performance levels, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bearings market covers the following areas:

• Bearings market sizing

• Bearings market forecast

• Bearings market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01045480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001