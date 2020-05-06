New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112442/?utm_source=GNW

50 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on transportation management systems (TMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced connected devices, shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model, and increasing requirement for efficient operations. In addition, increasing adoption of technologically advanced connected devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transportation management systems (TMS) market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The transportation management systems (TMS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs

• Government organizations



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the transportation management systems (TMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of vehicular communication systems, and emergence of meta-intelligence concept in transportation management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our transportation management systems (TMS) market covers the following areas:

• Transportation management systems (TMS) market sizing

• Transportation management systems (TMS) market forecast

• Transportation management systems (TMS) market industry analysis





