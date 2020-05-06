New York, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Vision Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01626953/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the significant cost savings in operation due to process control, rise in demand for machine vision systems from APAC, and increasing demand for machine vision systems from automotive industry. In addition, significant cost savings in operation due to process control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The machine vision market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The machine vision market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Non-industrial



By Geographic landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems as one of the prime reasons driving the machine vision market growth during the next few years. Also, requirement from vision guided robots in manufacturing activities, and rise in demand for industrial internet of things will lead to sizable demand in the market.

