New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01626955/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on flat glass market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from the solar energy sector and investments in construction projects globally. In addition, demand from the solar energy sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flat glass market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The flat glass market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Float glass

• Sheet glass

• Rolled glass



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for flat glass from automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the flat glass market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flat glass market covers the following areas:

• Flat glass market sizing

• Flat glass market forecast

• Flat glass market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01626955/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001