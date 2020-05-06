ALK outperforms expectations in strong Q1 and maintains full-year outlook (unaudited)
ALK’s financial performance in Q1 was ahead of expectations, with strong growth in Europe and International markets. Tablet sales grew by 38% and the newly launched ITULAZAX® gained further momentum and ACARIZAX® maintained its growth trajectory. In the first three months of the year, ALK saw revenue growth of 10% and earnings growth of 49%, with no material effect of the coronavirus pandemic on overall sales.
Q1 2020 highlights
Effects of the coronavirus pandemic
2020 financial outlook
In light of the strong first quarter, and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ALK is maintaining its original financial outlook for 2020. ALK anticipates that during H2, allergy patients will once again become able to visit healthcare professionals without significant limitations. Assuming this happens, ALK still expects:
Comparative figures for 2019 are shown in brackets. Revenue growth rates are organic and are stated in local currencies, unless otherwise indicated
