Estimated sales growth adjusted for COVID-19-related stocking around 7% at CER
|PROFIT AND LOSS
|Q1 2020
|Q1 2019
|Growth
as reported
|Growth
at CER*
|DKK million
|Net sales
|33,875
|29,291
|16%
|14%
|Operating profit
|16,302
|14,239
|14%
|12%
|Net profit
|11,897
|10,445
|14%
|N/A
|Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)
|5.05
|4.36
|16%
|N/A
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019)
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "Societies are severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and during the pandemic our key priorities are to safeguard our employees, continue the supply of our life-saving medicines and use our expertise, resources and global reach to help societies around the world during the pandemic. COVID-19-related stocking impacted our results; however, we are satisfied with the underlying commercial performance as well as the progression of our pipeline with the approval of Rybelsus® in the EU and the encouraging phase 2 data for semaglutide in NASH."
On 6 May 2020 at 13.00 CEST, corresponding to 7.00 am EDT, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.
|Financial calendar
|06 August 2020
|Financial statement for the first six months of 2020
|30 October 2020
|Financial statement for the first nine months of 2020
|03 February 2021
|Financial statement for 2020
