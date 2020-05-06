Estimated sales growth adjusted for COVID-19-related stocking around 7% at CER



Sales in International Operations increased by 19% in Danish kroner (19% at CER), driven by growth in all areas. Sales in North America Operations increased by 12% in Danish kroner (9% at CER). In both operating units, sales were impacted by COVID-19-related stocking.

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 15% to DKK 28.6 billion (14% at CER), driven by Diabetes care growing by 13% at CER and Obesity care growing by 30% at CER. Sales within Biopharm increased by 18% to DKK 5.3 billion (16% at CER).

Sales of GLP-1 increased by 40% in Danish kroner (37% at CER) reflecting the solid uptake of Ozempic ® . In the US, Rybelsus ® market access is progressing and the weekly new-to-brand market share has reached 8.8%.

The pipeline progressed with approval of Rybelsus® in the EU and successful completion of the phase 2 trial with semaglutide in NASH, both in April.

For the 2020 outlook, sales growth is still expected to be 3-6% at CER, and operating profit growth is still expected to be 1-5% at CER. The maintained outlook reflects the negative impacts from COVID-19, largely offset by underlying performance.

PROFIT AND LOSS Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth

as reported Growth

at CER* DKK million Net sales 33,875 29,291 16% 14% Operating profit 16,302 14,239 14% 12% Net profit 11,897 10,445 14% N/A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 5.05 4.36 16% N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019)

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "Societies are severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and during the pandemic our key priorities are to safeguard our employees, continue the supply of our life-saving medicines and use our expertise, resources and global reach to help societies around the world during the pandemic. COVID-19-related stocking impacted our results; however, we are satisfied with the underlying commercial performance as well as the progression of our pipeline with the approval of Rybelsus® in the EU and the encouraging phase 2 data for semaglutide in NASH."

