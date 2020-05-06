Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 06 May 2020
No. 09/2020
TRADING UPDATE FOR 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2020:
ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announces its trading update for Q1 2020:
Jeff Gravenhorst Group CEO, ISS A/S, said:
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and our customers. Our solid organic growth, our ability to adapt swiftly to unprecedented circumstances, as well as the central role we take in the business continuity plans of our customers are all the result of our strategic focus towards key accounts. I am immensely proud of the hard work of all of my colleagues and the role ISS currently plays in society at large. The awareness and perception of the role of facility services and the work of our employees have changed significantly. With our international reach, flexible costs base and solid liquidity, ISS is well positioned to come out as an even stronger company.”
Conference call details
A conference call will be held on 06 May 2020 at 9:00 am CET. Presentation material will be available online prior to the conference call.
Dial-in details:
DK: +45 78723252
SE: +46 856642693
UK: +44 3333009032
US: +1 6467224904
Link: https://iss.eventcdn.net/202005q1
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25
Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 22 24 65 42
For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.
