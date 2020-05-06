TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV:GAL) (AIM:GAL), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer announces that it has filed a Technical Report regarding underground exploration on its 100% owned gold mine near Omagh, Northern Ireland.



As outlined on April 24, 2020, this technical report details a recent probe drilling campaign carried out underground at the Omagh mine. The results of the campaign, combined with detailed mapping of the exposed mineralisation underground suggest zones of higher width of mineralisation within the vein, linking adjacent levels. The results support a model that such zonal mineralisation may continue at depth, with enhanced exploration potential for targeting gold resources on site and within the Company’s license area. The technical report details the geological information earlier summarised in a January 16, 2020 release.

The report will be made available on www.sedar.com and the company’s website www.galantas.com.

The geological information in this release has been reviewed by Roland Phelps (President & CEO) and Dr. Sarah Coulter, (Senior Geologist), qualified persons under the meaning of NI. 43-101 and AIM rules. The information is based upon local data prepared under their supervision.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

