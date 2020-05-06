ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

6 May 2020

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 5 May 2020 that Sandra Pajarola, a Non-Executive Director, bought a 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 700 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Sandra Pajarola and her connected persons hold a total of 25,000 ordinary shares, being 0.03% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

