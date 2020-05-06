﻿Oslo, 6 May 2020 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 May 2020 will be held at 3:00 pm at the Company's offices located at Dokkveien 1, Oslo.

The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Due to the extraordinary situation with Covid-19, shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders are instead asked to vote by electronic advance voting or submission of a proxy prior to the meeting.

Shareholders should also note that the Company reserves the right to conduct the meeting as an electronic meeting.

The Company refers to the attached notice for further information on the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting. Any changes to the proceedings will be published on the Company’s website.

The electronic system for notification of attendance and for registration of advance votes is available at the following link: Electronic registration

--

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no



--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.













Attachment