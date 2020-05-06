To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300

















6 May 2020







Company Announcement number 34/2020

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F, 12F and 12G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2020.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

