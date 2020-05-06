|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
6 May 2020
Company Announcement number 34/2020
Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F, 12F and 12G to be put on auction
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2020.
The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
