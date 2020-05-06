Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2020 at 09.45 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation (“Company”) has received a subscription of EUR 0.1 million in total for the Convertible Bond 4/2019 disclosed on 5 November 2019. The subscription price was paid in cash. The Board of Directors of Valoe has approved the subscription for the Convertible Bond.



One loan share of EUR 100.000 pursuant to the Promissory Note entitles the Promissory Note Holder to subscribe for 1.111.111 new shares in the Company. Based on the subscriptions made pursuant to the loan shares Valoe shall issue a maximum amount of 1,111,111 new Valoe shares. The loan period and the conversion period expire on 15 April 2022.

In Mikkeli on 6 May 2020

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

