VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat McCutcheon to its board of directors effective immediately.



Mr. McCutcheon is currently Chief Executive Officer of one of the leading global cannabis companies, MediPharm Labs Corp. (“MediPharm”) (TSX: LABS). A true visionary in the emerging global cannabis industry, Mr. McCutcheon initially founded MediPharm after identifying an important, overlooked segment of the burgeoning cannabis market to create the first pure-play cannabis company focused solely on extraction and API manufacturing. Mr. McCutcheon was paramount in raising considerable capital to finance MediPharm's vision, thus creating a top-five cannabis revenue-generating company within the Canadian cannabis industry in the span of three years.

“We are tremendously pleased to have Pat join the Champignon Board,” commented Gareth Birdsall, director of Champignon. “His extensive experience in commercial development across the pharmaceutical industry combined with direct experience operating and scaling highly profitable businesses further strengthens our board with expertise that will accelerate the expansion of our clinical footprint via the establishment of net new clinical entities, as well as industry partnerships for ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA.”

Prior to MediPharm, Mr. McCutcheon held senior roles with various large pharmaceutical companies – including Jansen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi and Astra Zeneca – where he was directly responsible for launching a wide range of medical products. During his tenure at Jansen, he was head of the hospital division for renal and mental health products, which was recognized as one of the most highly successful programs at Jansen. Mr. McCutcheon holds an honours bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Western Ontario.

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Champignon given its leadership position with the only licensed operating ketamine clinic and integrated research centre of its kind in Canada,” stated Pat McCutcheon. “I look forward to working with the board and the company’s management team to advance Champignon’s clinical development and expansion program in the US and Canada. I also look forward to assisting the Company with its plan to evaluate other assets and new partnerships that will expand its pipeline in the rapidly emerging ketamine and psilocybin for mental health industry that has demonstrated strong potential in a short period of time.”

Champignon also reports that it has appointed Matthew Fish, JD as President and Secretary. In his private practice as a securities lawyer, Mr. Fish has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Fish’s skillset will assist the Company in accelerating its North American new clinical entity roll-out. Gareth Birdsall will remain CEO and a director of Champignon.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) is focused on the formulation and manufacturing of novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine while being supported by a leading psychedelics medicines clinic platform. The Company is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

