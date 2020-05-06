Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual analyzes the impact of Covid-19 on the industry and the actions marketplaces are taking; ways in which chatbots are becoming a necessary tech for job sites; how niche job sites are performing in a recruitment industry dominated by the generals; and much, much more.
Inside the 134-page report, you'll find:
- Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world
- Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide
- Companies to watch
- The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in 63 countries
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- What's the long-term impact of the pandemic?
Industry trends
- Chatbots: The shift to AI assistants
- Niche vs. general sites: Coexistence or fierce rivalry?
- Reverse-recruitment marketplaces: The future of hiring?
- Employer reviews: Integral service? Or a hassle?'
Company spotlights
- Catho: Revenue leader in Brazil, but for how long?
- Google for Jobs: Existential threat for job boards?
- Jooble: Focus on Western markets and pay-per-view
- LinkedIn: Pivoting to workforce organization
- Naukri: No competition in sight for India-based leader
- Pracuj: GoWork challenges with employer reviews
- Recruit Holdings: Giant now runs the world's Top 2 job sites
- RedArbor: Prioritizing ATS and employer reviews
- Seek: Plans to hit $3 billion U.S. revenue in five years
- StepStone: Germany-based giant continues diversification
Companies to Watch
- Liepin: The professional social network with ambition
- Neuvoo/Talent.com: Aggressive aggregator expansion
- SonicJobs: Data-based approach to blue-collar segment
Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classifieds sites
Top 15 freelance recruitment marketplaces
Global roundup of new tech and products
Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country
A selection of the companies mentioned include:
- 51Job
- 58.com
- 99Designs
- Adecco
- Adevinta
- Adzuna
- AllyO
- Alma Media
- Amazon
- Atmoskop.cz
- Avito
- Aviv Group
- Axel Springer
- Baitoru
- Bayt.com
- BestJobs.eu
- Bikroy.com
- Bumeran.com
- CareerBuilder
- CareerXroads
- Catho
- ClickIQ
- Coconala
- CollegeRecruiter
- CompuTrabajo
- Doda.jp
- Dribble
- EJobs.ro
- ElEmpleo.com
- Employment Hero
- EngineeringJobs.co.uk
- Fiverr
- FlexJobs
- Florence
- Freelancer.com
- Fuzu.com
- GetLinks
- GlassDoor
- GovernmentJobs.com
- GoWork
- HealthJobsNationwide.com
- Hipo.ro
- Hired
- Incredible Health
- Indeed
- Info Edge
- InfoJobs
- IrishJobs.ie
- JobAdder
- Jobberman
- JobBkk.com
- JobCase
- Job.cz
- JobIndex
- Jobiqo
- Job-Like.com
- Jobs2Careers.com
- JobsRetail.co.uk
- JobStreet
- JobThai.com
- JobToMe.com
- Jooble
- Kununu
- Lagou
- LegalZoom
- LinkedIn
- Lynda.com
- MadeInJLM
- Maukerja.my
- MeetFrank
- MeteoJob
- Microsoft
- Monster
- Moonlighting
- MTurk.com
- Munkahelyek.hu
- Mya
- MyJobHelper
- Naukri
- Net-Temps
- Neuvoo
- Paradox
- PeoplePerHour
- Praca
- Prosus
- Quess
- Quikr
- RedArbor
- Reed.co.uk
- Ringier
- Seek
- SherlockHR
- Shine
- SonicJobs
- StepStone
- StudyDrive
- Syft
- Talent.com
- TaskRabbit
- Tempo
- TimesJobs
- Tonaton.com
- TopTal
- TopUSAJobs
- TotalJobs
- TradeMe.co.nz
- Tut.by
- Tyopaikat.Oikotie.fi
- UpWork
- UsaJobs.gov
- Vagas
- Vahan
- Wadhefa.com
- Workana
- WorkInStartups
- Work.ua
- Wuzzuf.com
- Xing
- XOR
- Zhaopin
- ZipRecruiter
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za8mo0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900