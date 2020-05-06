Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual analyzes the impact of Covid-19 on the industry and the actions marketplaces are taking; ways in which chatbots are becoming a necessary tech for job sites; how niche job sites are performing in a recruitment industry dominated by the generals; and much, much more.



Inside the 134-page report, you'll find:

Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world

Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide

Companies to watch

The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in 63 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary

What's the long-term impact of the pandemic?

Industry trends

Chatbots: The shift to AI assistants

Niche vs. general sites: Coexistence or fierce rivalry?

Reverse-recruitment marketplaces: The future of hiring?

Employer reviews: Integral service? Or a hassle?'

Company spotlights

Catho: Revenue leader in Brazil, but for how long?

Google for Jobs: Existential threat for job boards?

Jooble: Focus on Western markets and pay-per-view

LinkedIn: Pivoting to workforce organization

Naukri: No competition in sight for India-based leader

Pracuj: GoWork challenges with employer reviews

Recruit Holdings: Giant now runs the world's Top 2 job sites

RedArbor: Prioritizing ATS and employer reviews

Seek: Plans to hit $3 billion U.S. revenue in five years

StepStone: Germany-based giant continues diversification

Companies to Watch

Liepin: The professional social network with ambition

Neuvoo/Talent.com: Aggressive aggregator expansion

SonicJobs: Data-based approach to blue-collar segment

Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classifieds sites

Top 15 freelance recruitment marketplaces

Global roundup of new tech and products

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

A selection of the companies mentioned include:



51Job

58.com

99Designs

Adecco

Adevinta

Adzuna

AllyO

Alma Media

Amazon

Atmoskop.cz

Avito

Aviv Group

Axel Springer

Baitoru

Bayt.com

BestJobs.eu

Bikroy.com

Bumeran.com

CareerBuilder

CareerXroads

Catho

ClickIQ

Coconala

CollegeRecruiter

CompuTrabajo

Doda.jp

Dribble

EJobs.ro

ElEmpleo.com

Employment Hero

EngineeringJobs.co.uk

Fiverr

FlexJobs

Florence

Freelancer.com

Fuzu.com

GetLinks

GlassDoor

GovernmentJobs.com

GoWork

HealthJobsNationwide.com

Hipo.ro

Hired

Incredible Health

Indeed

Info Edge

InfoJobs

IrishJobs.ie

JobAdder

Jobberman

JobBkk.com

JobCase

Job.cz

JobIndex

Jobiqo

Job-Like.com

Jobs2Careers.com

JobsRetail.co.uk

JobStreet

JobThai.com

JobToMe.com

Jooble

Kununu

Lagou

LegalZoom

LinkedIn

Lynda.com

MadeInJLM

Maukerja.my

MeetFrank

MeteoJob

Microsoft

Monster

Moonlighting

MTurk.com

Munkahelyek.hu

Mya

MyJobHelper

Naukri

Net-Temps

Neuvoo

Paradox

PeoplePerHour

Praca

Prosus

Quess

Quikr

RedArbor

Reed.co.uk

Ringier

Seek

SherlockHR

Shine

SonicJobs

StepStone

StudyDrive

Syft

Talent.com

TaskRabbit

Tempo

TimesJobs

Tonaton.com

TopTal

TopUSAJobs

TotalJobs

TradeMe.co.nz

Tut.by

Tyopaikat.Oikotie.fi

UpWork

UsaJobs.gov

Vagas

Vahan

Wadhefa.com

Workana

WorkInStartups

Work.ua

Wuzzuf.com

Xing

XOR

Zhaopin

ZipRecruiter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za8mo0

