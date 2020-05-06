Valmet Oyj’s trade press release on May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply automation to a new waste-to-energy facility in Moscow, Russia. The order was placed by Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the facility. This is the twelfth time that HZI has chosen Valmet’s automation technology for its waste-to-energy plant projects. The plant will be owned and operated by Alternative Generating Company-1 (AGC-1).

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will take place in 2021, and the system will be handed over to the customer in June 2022.

“This is HZI’s first waste-to-energy project in Russia, so to ensure its success we chose Valmet as our automation supplier. It is a well-known brand in the Russian power and renewable energy market, and its local capabilities for new installations and services will support our project execution. During our long cooperation with Valmet in many projects, we have learned to rely on Valmet’s clever technical solutions, high system performance, flexibility, turnkey packages and customer understanding. In selecting supplier, we evaluate the total cost of ownership together with quality and performance of the required products,” says Paul Linke, Project Manager at HZI.

“Our companies have cooperated since 2009 to improve HZI’s projects and costs and to develop innovative solutions. The Valmet DNA system fits perfectly to HZI’s plants and fulfills all customer requirements, leading to easy startup and operation. The system architecture offers scalability, high availability, lifetime expandability and upgradeability,” says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation, Valmet.

The new waste-to-energy plant will be started up in 2022. It will process 720,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year and have a thermal capacity of 227.5 megawatts and an electrical capacity of 75 megawatts. It will be the first of four plants that will be constructed in the Moscow region over the next years. They will substantially contribute to reducing the number of landfill sites by treating the municipal solid waste of around 5 million inhabitants, while at the same time delivering electricity for around 1.5 million people.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery consists of a Valmet DNA automation system and an information management system to control the new plant’s boiler and balance of plant.

Information about the customer Hitachi Zosen Inova

Zurich-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in energy from waste (EfW), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. HZI acts as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and project developer delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological EfW recovery. The company’s customers range from experienced waste management companies to up-and-coming partners in new markets worldwide. HZI’s innovative and reliable waste and flue gas treatment as well as gas upgrading and power-to-gas solutions have been part of over 600 reference projects delivered since 1933.

