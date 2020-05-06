Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the yoga industry, "COVID-19's Impact on the Yoga Industry - Yoga Equipment Witnesses Growth of 154%"



The COVID-19 outbreak has made it necessary for people to stay at home as much as possible and many are looking for a way to keep fit and relieve stress during this time. Sales of home fitness equipment have greatly increased as a result of consumers wanting to stay active at home. Many consumers are also focusing their attention on products that promote wellness and self-care during these stressful times.



There has been huge demand for yoga equipment in particular as a result of this. Another factor influencing the rising demand for yoga equipment is that yoga equipment is inexpensive compared to other exercise equipment and easy to use at home. There are a wide variety of free and paid online classes available and the equipment does not take up a lot of space when not in use so it is a useful solution for people who live in apartments with limited storage.



