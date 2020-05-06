Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Decorative Coatings market accounted for $63.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $106.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the factors like growth of the construction industry, and environmentally-friendly coating systems are driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in prices of titanium dioxide is hindering market growth.
Decorative coatings are the paint applied to upgrade and furthermore to protect the interior or exterior surface of the structure. It very well may be applied on residential apartments, building, trims and fittings. Decorative coatings are accessible in different colors which give a well-finished look to the wall or any application. They are fundamentally applied for decorative purpose as well as for protecting the surface from water leakage, fungus, corrosion, and UV radiation. These sorts of coatings include wall paints, wood finishes, and enamel products.
Based on technology, powder coatings segment is likely to have a huge demand because of their lower operating cost, high working efficiencies, no VOC emissions, and low sparkle dangers. By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing population and economic growth. There is an increase in demand from construction in Asia-Pacific, which is mostly backed by the expansion of the region's increasing household activities. This increased demand, in turn, drives the market in Asia-Pacific. Presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as South Korea, China and India, and increasing demand from construction and automotive industries play a crucial role in driving the market in the this region.
Some of the key players in Global Decorative Coatings market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Masco Corporation, Kansai Paint Co., LTD., Arkema S.A., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD., The Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints Limited, Tikkurila Oyj, Jotun Group, DAW SE, Duluxgroup LTD., and Diamond-Vogel Paint Company.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Application
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Coating Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Exterior
5.3 Interior
5.4 Other Coating Types
5.4.1 Wood
5.4.2 Flooring
5.4.3 Roofing
6 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wood Coatings
6.2.1 Stains
6.2.2 Varnishes
6.2.3 Sealers
6.3 Emulsions
6.4 Enamels
6.5 Distempers
6.6 House Paint
6.7 Other Product Types
6.7.1 Lusters
6.7.2 Primers
7 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Substrate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic
7.3 Metal
7.4 Glass
7.5 Other Substrates
8 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Resin Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Alkyd Resin
8.3 Acrylic Resin
8.4 Polyurethane Resin
8.5 Ester Resin
8.6 Vinyl Resin
8.7 Other Resin Types
8.7.1 Saturated Polyester Resin
8.7.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
8.7.3 Epoxy Resin
9 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Coat Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Base Coat
9.3 Top Coat
9.4 Other Coat Types
10 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Powder Coatings
10.3 Waterborne Coatings
10.4 Solventborne Coatings
10.5 UV-Cured
11 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By User Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Professional
11.3 Do It Yourself (DIY)
12 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Non-Residential
12.2.1 Industrial
12.2.2 Commercial
12.2.3 Infrastructure
12.3 Domestic Appliances
12.3.1 Residential
12.3.1.1 Remodel and Repaint
12.3.1.2 New Construction
12.3.1.3 Exterior Siding
12.3.1.4 Sanitary Fixtures
12.3.1.5 Faucets
12.3.1.6 Furniture
12.3.1.7 Cabinets
12.3.1.8 Window & Door
12.3.2 Electronic Appliances
12.3.2.1 Mobile Phones
12.3.2.2 Headphones
12.3.2.3 Watches
12.4 Architectural
12.5 Automotive
12.5.1 Push Buttons
12.5.2 Lighting & Reflectors
12.5.3 Door Handles
12.5.4 Wheels
12.5.5 Trim Mouldings
12.6 Medical
12.6.1 Eyewear
12.6.2 Electronic Equipment
12.6.3 Medical Implants
12.6.4 Orthopaedic Equipment
12.7 Sporting Goods
12.8 Cosmetics
12.9 Jewellery
13 Global Decorative Coatings Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 BASF SE
15.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
15.3 Masco Corporation
15.4 Kansai Paint Co., LTD.
15.5 Arkema S.A.
15.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company
15.7 RPM International Inc.
15.8 PPG Industries, Inc.
15.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD.
15.10 The Valspar Corporation
15.11 Asian Paints Limited
15.12 Tikkurila Oyj
15.13 Jotun Group
15.14 DAW SE
15.15 Duluxgroup LTD.
15.16 Diamond-Vogel Paint Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jamz5z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
