The Global Decorative Coatings market accounted for $63.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $106.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the factors like growth of the construction industry, and environmentally-friendly coating systems are driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in prices of titanium dioxide is hindering market growth.



Decorative coatings are the paint applied to upgrade and furthermore to protect the interior or exterior surface of the structure. It very well may be applied on residential apartments, building, trims and fittings. Decorative coatings are accessible in different colors which give a well-finished look to the wall or any application. They are fundamentally applied for decorative purpose as well as for protecting the surface from water leakage, fungus, corrosion, and UV radiation. These sorts of coatings include wall paints, wood finishes, and enamel products.



Based on technology, powder coatings segment is likely to have a huge demand because of their lower operating cost, high working efficiencies, no VOC emissions, and low sparkle dangers. By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing population and economic growth. There is an increase in demand from construction in Asia-Pacific, which is mostly backed by the expansion of the region's increasing household activities. This increased demand, in turn, drives the market in Asia-Pacific. Presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as South Korea, China and India, and increasing demand from construction and automotive industries play a crucial role in driving the market in the this region.



Some of the key players in Global Decorative Coatings market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Masco Corporation, Kansai Paint Co., LTD., Arkema S.A., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., LTD., The Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints Limited, Tikkurila Oyj, Jotun Group, DAW SE, Duluxgroup LTD., and Diamond-Vogel Paint Company.



