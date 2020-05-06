Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market accounted for $3.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs and growing compliance and regulatory mandates are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost involved in deploying these solutions is hampering the market growth.
Security information and event management (SIEM) provides a real-time analysis of security warnings which are generated in organizations IT infrastructure network application and hardware. Security Information and Event Management is a combination of Security Information Management (SIM) and Security Event Management (SEM).
Based on the end user, the healthcare and social assistance segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they consist of organizations which provide healthcare and social assistance to individuals and also generate and commercialize healthcare goods and services and provide social assistance. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the evolution in IT security arena, rise in cloud adoption, stringent regulatory compliances, and high demand for enterprise mobility.
Some of the key players profiled in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market include Tibco Software Inc., Splunk Inc., Solarwinds Inc., RSA Security LLC, LogRhythm Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE), Fireeye Inc., DFLabs S.p.A. and AT&T Inc. (AlienVault).
