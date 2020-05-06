Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market accounted for $3.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs and growing compliance and regulatory mandates are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost involved in deploying these solutions is hampering the market growth.



Security information and event management (SIEM) provides a real-time analysis of security warnings which are generated in organizations IT infrastructure network application and hardware. Security Information and Event Management is a combination of Security Information Management (SIM) and Security Event Management (SEM).



Based on the end user, the healthcare and social assistance segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they consist of organizations which provide healthcare and social assistance to individuals and also generate and commercialize healthcare goods and services and provide social assistance. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the evolution in IT security arena, rise in cloud adoption, stringent regulatory compliances, and high demand for enterprise mobility.



Some of the key players profiled in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market include Tibco Software Inc., Splunk Inc., Solarwinds Inc., RSA Security LLC, LogRhythm Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE), Fireeye Inc., DFLabs S.p.A. and AT&T Inc. (AlienVault).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Professional Service

5.2.1.1 Maintenance & Support Service

5.2.1.2 Integration and Deployment Service

5.2.1.3 Consulting Service

5.2.2 Managed Service

5.3 Solution



6 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Threat Intelligence

6.3 Patch Management

6.4 Log Management and Reporting

6.5 Firewall Security Management

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Database Management

6.6.2 Behavior Profiling

6.6.3 Application Monitoring



7 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail Trade

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 IT & Telecommunication

9.5 Healthcare and Social Assistance

9.6 Government

9.7 Energy & Utility

9.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.9 Other End Users

9.9.1 Transportation and Warehousing

9.9.2 Entertainment and Recreation

9.9.3 Educational Services



10 Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Tibco Software Inc

12.2 Splunk Inc

12.3 Solarwinds Inc

12.4 RSA Security LLC

12.5 LogRhythm Inc

12.6 International Business Machines Corporation

12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

12.8 Fireeye Inc

12.9 DFLabs S.p.A.

12.10 AT&T Inc (AlienVault)



