Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Business Type; End User; Age Group" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital English language learning market in APAC was valued at US$ 1,678.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2027 to reach US$ 5,974.6 million by 2027.



The education sector in APAC is transforming exponentially owing to various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to digitally drive the sector. Governments of various countries, such as China, South Korea, and Australia, have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which have helped in boosting the English education systems. For instance, Australian governmental initiative Digital Education Revolution (DER), which was initiated a decade ago, has fostered several schools and universities in leveraging digital education. Similarly, Chinese government has initiated several policies to drive the digital education majorly focusing on English language learning, which has propelled the rise in the number of companies offering the same to Chinese students.



Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Indian government to popularize the digitalized technologies in the educational sector. SWAYAM is the most prominent digital learning platform and initiative undertaken by Indian government to help the students opt for online courses covering all higher education subjects. International universities are also allowed to offer their respective courses and examination through SWAYAM platform, which is facilitating the students to learn and opt for examinations from international universities.



Digital transformation has influenced the educational sector in APAC heavily in the recent years. Australia and China are the most prominent countries to implement digital education in schools and universities, which include English language learning. However, China and South Korea lead the digital English language learning market in APAC. India on the other hand has recently implemented several initiatives to boost the digital education in the country under the initiative Digital India. Additionally, the penetration of internet has spurred the demand for e-learning in the country, which is positively impacting on the digital English language learning market in APAC. Also, the availability of the online examinations and scrutinizing individual English proficiency has gained popularity in APAC countries.



India, China, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, and North Korea are economically developing countries and witnessing growing economies owing to various government-led initiatives toward progressive development. Factors such as initiatives focusing on digital infrastructures and various internet usage awareness campaigns lay strong platforms for the development of digitalization. Companies from the western part of the world have been keener on investing and opening their branches in the Asian countries. This is expected to positively influence the need for digital English language learning systems in the coming years.



The digital English language learning market players in APAC have been experiencing substantial growth in the recent years owing to the increase in procurement of their services by the corporate sector. Corporate communication is one of the most critical functions faced by various employees working in APAC organizations. Pertaining to this fact, several companies operating in different countries in APAC are undertaking initiatives to enhance the proficiency of English language among the employees. This factor is boosting the digital English language learning market through corporate sectors in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis



5. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number Students Migrating to Western Countries from Asia

5.1.2 Penetration of Digitization Across The Education Sector

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Security Concerns and High Risk of Piracy with Offline Content

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1.1 Government Initiatives Regarding English Language Learning To Create Lucrative Business Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies to Attract More Customers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market -Market Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Overview

6.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Language Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 English

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific English Language Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Mandarin

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mandarin Language Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Spanish Language

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Spanish Language Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 German Language

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Asia-Pacific German Language Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Other Language

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Asia-Pacific Other Language Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud-Based

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cloud-Based Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific On-Premises Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By Business Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business-To-Business

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific Business-To-Business Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Business-To-Customer

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Business-To-Customers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Academic

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Academic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3 Non-Academic

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Academic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market- Country Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Breakdown, By Key Countries

11.1.1.1 China Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.1.2 Japan Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.1.3 India Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.1.4 Australia Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.1.5 South Korea Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1.1.6 Rest Of APAC Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Digital Language Learning Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Babbel

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Busuu Ltd.

13.3 Fluenz

13.4 Lingoda GmbH.

13.5 Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

13.6 Pearson PLC

13.7 Preply, Inc.

13.8 Rosetta Stone, Inc

13.9 Verbling, Inc.

13.10 Vabla, Inc.



14. Appendix



