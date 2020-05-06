Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Face Mask Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global non-woven face mask market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global non-woven face mask market to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on non-woven face mask market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on non-woven face mask market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global non-woven face mask market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global non-woven face mask market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising healthcare awareness among populace and growing population in some countries

Benefits offered by non-woven face mask such as minimize the risk of infections and protection from transmission of viruses

2) Restraints

Less durability and provide reduced strength

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand from automotive, packaging and textile industry

The companies covered in the report include

Narang Medical Limited

Guangzhou Noval Medical Co., Ltd.

Fullstar Nonwoven Products Co. LTD.

V&Q MANUFACTURING CORPORATION

Pro Pack Inc.

Sword Group

Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.

Vishal Synthetics

Mbl Impex Private Limited

Others

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the non-woven face mask market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the non-woven face mask market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global non-woven face mask market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Non-woven Face Mask Market Highlights

2.2. Non-woven Face Mask Market Projection

2.3. Non-woven Face Mask Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Non-woven Face Mask Market



4. Non-woven Face Mask Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type

5.1. 1 Ply

5.2. 2 Ply

5.3. 3 Ply



6. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Clean Room

6.3. Dental

6.4. Food Preparation

6.5. Industrial Environment



7. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Non-woven Face Mask Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

9. Appendix



