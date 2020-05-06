Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Face Mask Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global non-woven face mask market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global non-woven face mask market to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on non-woven face mask market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on non-woven face mask market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global non-woven face mask market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global non-woven face mask market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Non-woven Face Mask Market Highlights
2.2. Non-woven Face Mask Market Projection
2.3. Non-woven Face Mask Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Non-woven Face Mask Market
4. Non-woven Face Mask Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type
5.1. 1 Ply
5.2. 2 Ply
5.3. 3 Ply
6. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application
6.1. Hospitals
6.2. Clean Room
6.3. Dental
6.4. Food Preparation
6.5. Industrial Environment
7. Global Non-woven Face Mask Market by Region 2019-2025
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type
7.1.2. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type
7.2.2. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Non-woven Face Mask Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Product Type
7.4.2. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Non-woven Face Mask Market by Sub-region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Non-woven Face Mask Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Narang Medical Limited
8.2.2. Guangzhou Noval Medical Co., Ltd.
8.2.3. Fullstar Nonwoven Products Co. LTD.
8.2.4. V&Q MANUFACTURING CORPORATION
8.2.5. Pro Pack Inc.
8.2.6. Sword Group
8.2.7. Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd.
8.2.8. Vishal Synthetics
8.2.9. Mbl Impex Private Limited
8.2.10. Others
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhfuvo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
