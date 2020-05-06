Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oral hygiene market reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2019. Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. It includes personal dental care routines with products, such as dental floss, breath fresheners, toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. In addition to this, oral hygiene also refers to the services offered by dentists, such as the treatment of cavities, fluoride treatments, sealant application and scaling of hardened plaque.
Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties, are gaining widespread popularity across the globe. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.4 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Henkel, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson, Philips (Koninklijke Philips), Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Sunstar Suisse SA, Unilever, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Oral Hygiene Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Toothbrushes & Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mouthwash/Rinses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Denture Products
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Convenience Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pharmacies
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Adults
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Kids
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Infants
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Dabur India Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Henkel
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 The Himalaya Drug Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Philips (Koninklijke Philips)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Lion Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Procter & Gamble
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Sunstar Suisse SA
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Unilever
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eilthe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: