This report provides a detailed analysis global healthcare CMO market with impact of Covid-19 and market sizing. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, and market share by segments. A comprehensive segment analysis has also been provided in the report with their historical and forecasted value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall healthcare CMO market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The market is highly fragmented. According to estimates, there are up to 1,000 companies currently active in the market. The players are either pure play service providers or pharmaceutical companies who are willing to make optimum use of their spare manufacturing and development capacities. Company profiling of major players of healthcare CMO industry such as Catalent Pharma Solution, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Boehringher Ingelheim has been done in the report. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview, and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.

Company Coverage

Catalent Pharma Solution

Recipharm

Auribindo Pharma Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Outsourcing in which a pharmaceutical firm contacts with a third party (contract manufacturing organization) for the manufacturing of components of its product or whole of its product is known as contract manufacturing. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of product(s) under the brand name of another firm.

A firm either big or mid-size selects a CMO for primarily two reasons: it wants to shift (or cut) its cost and focus to its core activities, or the development of its products require special or expert handling.

CMOs provide independent manufacturing services in the healthcare sector also. Healthcare CMOs can be segmented into pharmaceutical CMOs and medical device CMOs. After the discovery of chemical formula of a new drug, the pharmaceutical CMOs are given the task of manufacturing it into a whole product, so that the pharmaceutical companies are able to sell it into the market under their brand name. Services offered by pharmaceutical CMOs can be divided into two main activities: primary manufacturing (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and secondary manufacturing (Finished Dosage Formulation). Contract manufacturing for medical devices is one of the fastest-growing segments of the medical device industry, as companies are in the race to bring new devices to the market.

The global healthcare CMO market has recorded continuous growth over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years. The main driving factors for this growth are a rise in the global pharmaceutical industry, increased need for outsourcing, increased approvals and outsourcing of NMEs, innovations and increased regulatory pressure on quality. Yet there are some challenges, which the healthcare CMO industry faces, such as the fragmented nature of the market, less preference for the outsourcing of profitable and biological drugs by big pharmaceutical companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Contract Manufacturing: An Overview

2.1.1 Healthcare CMOs

2.1.2 Healthcare CMOs Market Segments

2.1.3 Pharmaceutical CMOs

2.1.4 Medical CMOs

2.2 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing: An Overview

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Segments

2.3 Pharmaceutical CMOs v/s CDMOs

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Segments (Medical Devices CMO and Pharmaceutical CMO)

3.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Medical Device CMO Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Segments (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Finished Dosage Formulation and Packaging)

3.4 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CMO Market by Value

3.5 Global Healthcare CMO Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Region (Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market by Value

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Analysis

5.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

5.2 Surge in Contracts to CDMOs

5.3 Supply Chain Issues amidst Surge in Demand for CDMOs

5.4 Preparedness in the Event of Supply Chain Disruption

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Players Financial Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Catalent Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Recipharm

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Aurobindo Pharma Limited

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

List of Figures

Figure 1: Healthcare CMOs Market Segments

Figure 2: Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market Segments

Figure 3: Value Chain of a Drug

Figure 4: Global Healthcare CMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 5: Global Healthcare CMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: Global Healthcare CMO Market by Segments; 2019

Figure 7: Global Medical Device CMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 8: Global Medical Device CMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Segments; 2019 (Percentage,%)

Figure 12: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 13: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: Global Healthcare CMO Market by Region; 2019 (Percentage,%)

Figure 15: Asia Pacific CMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: Asia Pacific CMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value; 2018-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 18: Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 19: Catalent, Inc. Revenue; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 20: Catalent, Inc. Revenue by Segments; 2019

Figure 21: Recipharm Net Sales; 2015-2019 (US$ Million)

Figure 22: Recipharm Net Sales by Segments; 2019

Figure 23: Recipharm Net Sales by Region; 2019

Figure 24: Aurobindo Revenues; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 25: Aurobindo Revenues by Segments; 2019

Figure 26: Boehringher Ingelheim Net Sales; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 27: Boehringher Ingelheim Net Sales by Geography; 2019

Figure 28: Boehringher Ingelheim Net Sales by Business; 2019



List of Tables

Table 1: Contracts placed with Pharmaceutical CDMOs; 2020

Table 2: Global Healthcare CMO Market Players Financial Comparison; 2019



