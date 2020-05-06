Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides an analysis of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, with detailed analysis of the impact of Covid-19, market size in terms of value and segments.

Growth of the overall US anesthesia drugs and devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Envision Healthcare, Blackstone (TeamHealth) and Mednax are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Envision Healthcare

Blackstone (TeamHealth)

Mednax



An anesthetic is a drug to avoid pain during surgery. A wide variety of drugs are used in modern anesthetic practice. Many are rarely used outside of anesthesia, although others are used commonly by all disciplines. All the drugs are categorized under the three main categories, namely, general anesthesia, regional anesthesia and local anesthesia.

Anesthesiology market is composed of two main elements which are anesthesia (drugs for medicinal purpose) and anesthesiologist (professional who are trained to use anesthesia). There are many equipments specifically designed for different surgical procedures like Anesthetic Vaporizer is used for vaporizing anesthetic; nasal oxygen set for delivering oxygen etc.

Anesthesia is now required in mostly all surgery. Anesthesia is a pain remover during surgery. Though it is a pain killer, there are many side effects of using anesthesia which may vary according to the type of the drug or the physical response of the patients like an allergy. The side effects occur in many forms like nausea, vomiting, sore throat, headaches, back pain etc. Anesthesia is gaining popularity in the US usually in the age group between 50 years age to 75 years of age.

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, increasing chronic diseases and volume of surgeries etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as the side effects of anesthesia, the high price of anesthesia equipment, etc.

A few new market trends are also provided such increasing mid-level anesthesia providers, increasing anesthesiologist employment, technological enhancement of anesthesia devices, etc. Furthermore, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is acting as a tailwind for the demand of certain general anesthesia drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Anesthesiology Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Elements of Anesthesiology

2.1.2 Types of Anesthesia

2.1.3 Anesthesia Side Effects

2.2 Anesthesia Devices Market: Segments Overview

2.3 Anesthesia End Users

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Anesthesiology Drugs Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type (General Anesthesia and Others)

4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value

4.2 The US Anesthesia Devices Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Anesthesia Devices Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Share by Players

5.2 The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers

5.3 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Merger and Acquisitions

5.4 The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Anesthesia Entities

5.5 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services

6. Company Profiling

6.1 Envision Healthcare

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Mednax

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 Blackstone (TeamHealth)

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

List of Figures

Figure 1: Elements of Anesthesiology

Figure 2: Types of Anesthesia

Figure 3: Types of Regional Anesthesia

Figure 4: Anesthesia Devices Market Segments by Product Type

Figure 5: Anesthesia Devices Market Segments by Disposables and Accessories

Figure 6: Anesthesia End Users

Figure 7: The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value; 2017-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 8: The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 9: The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type; 2019 (Percentage,%)

Figure 10: The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value; 2017-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 12: The US Anesthesia Devices Market by Value; 2017-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 13: The US Anesthesia Devices Market by Value; 2020-2024 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Shares by Players; 2017 (Percentage,%)

Figure 15: The US Anesthesiology Service Market by Anesthesia Entities; 2017

Figure 16: Envision Healthcare Corporation Net Revenue; 2013-2017 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: Envision Healthcare Corporation Net Revenue by Segment; 2017

Figure 18: Mednax Net Revenue; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 19: Mednax Net Revenue by Service Line; 2018

Figure 20: Blackstone Total Revenue; 2014-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 21: Team Healthcare Net Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Million)

Figure 22: Team Healthcare Net Revenue as Payor Mix; 2015



List of Tables

Table 1: The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers

Table 2: The US Anesthesiology Service Market Merger and Acquisitions; 2016

Table 3: The US Anesthesiology Service Market Merger and Acquisitions; 2016-2017

Table 4: The US Anesthesiology Service Market Merger and Acquisitions; 2017-2018

Table 5: The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services



