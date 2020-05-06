Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coal Tar Market: Focus on Application (Coal Tar Pitch, Carbon Black Oil, and Specialty Oil) and Regional - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market intelligence report the global coal tar market is expected to reach $16.54 billion by 2024. The majority of the demand generated for the coal tar market is focused on applications in graphite electrodes, tire production, specialty oils, and roofing, among others. The growth of industries such as electric vehicles and steel is anticipated to give an impetus to the global coal tar market in the coming years.



This report is a diligent compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global coal tar market. It draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market experts, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately ten coal tar manufacturers.



The companies profiled in the report are JFE Holdings, Inc., POSCO, Voestalpine AG, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, ArcelorMittal, Lone Star Specialties, LLC, NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd., Severstal, Stella-Jones, and Tata Steel, among others.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global coal tar market size in terms of value and volume from 2017 to 2024, along with the year-on-year growth rates and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the different applications of coal tar and the growth pattern for each application in terms of value in different countries?

What are the major countries that provide growth opportunities for the global coal tar market?

How does the supply-demand scenario of the global coal tar market look like from 2017 to 2024?

What is the production volume of coal tar of each country, considered in the report?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increase in Demand from Downstream Industries such as Aluminum and Steel Industry

1.1.2 Rise in Demand for Automotive Propelling the Growth of Tire Industry

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation Capping the Growth Perspective of the Coal Tar Market

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Use of Coal Tar for Roofing Applications



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Supply Chain

2.2 Porters Analysis

2.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4 Threats of Substitutes

2.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3 Region Share Analysis, $Million, 2018

2.4 Pricing Analysis



3 Global Coal Tar Market, (by Application), $Million and Million Tons, 2017-2024

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Coal Tar Pitch

3.1.1.1 Binder for Carbon Electrodes in the Aluminium Industry

3.1.1.2 Binder for Graphite Electrodes for Electric Arc Furnace

3.1.1.3 Roofing

3.1.1.4 Others

3.1.2 Carbon Black Oil

3.1.2.1 Tire Industry

3.1.2.2 Inks and Paints

3.1.2.3 Others

3.1.3 Specialty Oil

3.1.3.1 Cleaning of Coke Oven Gas

3.1.3.2 Wood Preservation

3.1.3.3 Others



4 Global Coal Tar Market, (by Region), $Million and Million Tons, 2017-2024

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Coal Tar Market, by Region

4.3 Middle East

4.3.1 Middle East Coal Tar Market, by Application

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Coal Tar Market, by Application

4.5 U.S.

4.5.1 U.S. Coal Tar Market, by Application

4.6 Japan

4.6.1 Japan Coal Tar Market, by Application

4.7 Europe

4.7.1 Europe Coal Tar Market, by Application

4.7.2 Europe Coal Tar Market, by Country

4.7.2.1 Russia

4.7.2.2 Russia Coal Tar Market, by Application



5 Company Profiles - Coal Tar

5.1 JFE Holdings, Inc.

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Role of JFE Holdings, Inc. in the Global Coal Tar Market

5.1.3 Financials

5.1.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

5.1.5 Strengths of the Company in the Coal Tar Market

5.1.6 Weaknesses of the Company in the Coal Tar Market

5.2 POSCO

5.3 voestalpine AG

5.4 Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

5.5 ArcelorMittal

5.6 Lone Star Specialties, LLC

5.7 NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.

5.8 Severstal

5.9 Stella-Jones

5.10 Tata Steel



6 Report Scope and Methodology

6.1 Report Scope

6.2 Global Coal Tar Market Research Methodology

6.2.1 Assumptions

6.2.2 Limitations

6.2.3 Primary Data Sources

6.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

6.2.5 Data Triangulation



