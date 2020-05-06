Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Sealants Market: Focus on Type, Application, Comparative Analysis and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market intelligence report the global construction sealants market is expected to reach $10,409.6 million by 2024. The majority of the demand for construction sealants is being generated from new residential and non-residential constructions with upcoming smart and energy-efficient buildings across the globe along with the various ongoing renovation works of these dwellings. The growth of the construction industry is anticipated to give an impetus to the global construction sealants market in the coming years.



This report is a diligent compilation of research on more than 29 players in the global construction sealants market. It draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 29 leading companies, market experts, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers.



The companies profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., ARKEMA, BASF SE, Dow, EVONIK, HB Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hodgson Sealants, KCC CORPORATION, PCI Augsburg GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., SIKA AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, and 3M.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in the global construction sealants market across different regions?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global construction sealants market?

What was the revenue generated by the construction sealants by end user in 2018, and what are the estimates by 2024?

Which type (silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, modified silicone, others (acrylics, butyls, epoxy thermosets)) of the global construction sealants compound market is expected to dominate in the coming years?

What is the consumption pattern of each material used in the global construction sealants market?

Which are the key players in the global construction sealants market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the construction sealants manufacturers foresee?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global construction sealants market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rise in Construction Activities

1.1.2 Increasing Fire Safety Norms Across the Globe

1.1.3 Need for Reducing the Energy Consumption

1.1.4 Need for Acoustic Insulation Rooms

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Environmental Regulations in Various Regions

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Environmental Concerns Leading to the Development of Light and Green Buildings

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Greener & Sustainable Sealants

1.4 Market Challenges

1.4.1 Lack of Eco-Friendly Technology for Sealant Production



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Product Launches



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (High)

3.2.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.2.5 Intensity of Competition (High)

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)



4 Global Construction Sealants Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Silicones

4.2.1 Silicone Sealants (by Application)

4.2.1.1 Exterior Applications of Silicone Sealants

4.2.1.2 Interior Applications of Silicone Sealants

4.2.1.3 Doors & Windows Applications of Silicone Sealants

4.3 Polyurethanes

4.3.1 Polyurethane Sealants (by Application)

4.3.1.1 Exterior Applications of Polyurethane Sealants

4.3.1.2 Interior Applications of Polyurethane Sealants

4.3.1.3 Doors & Windows Applications of Polyurethane Sealants

4.4 Polysulfides

4.4.1 Polysulfide Sealants (by Application)

4.4.1.1 Exterior Applications of Polysulfide Sealants

4.4.1.2 Interior Applications of Polysulfide Sealants

4.4.1.3 Doors & Windows Applications of Polysulfide Sealants

4.5 Modified Silicone (MS) Sealants

4.5.1 Modified Silicone (MS) Sealants (by Application)

4.5.1.1 Exterior Applications of Modified Silicone (MS) Sealants

4.5.1.2 Interior Applications of Modified Silicone (MS) Sealants

4.5.1.3 Doors & Windows Applications of Modified silicone (MS) sealants

4.6 Other Sealants

4.6.1 Other Sealants (by Application)

4.6.1.1 Exterior Applications of Other Sealants

4.6.1.2 Interior Applications of Other Sealants

4.6.1.3 Doors & Windows Applications of Other Sealants



5 Global Construction Sealants Market (by Application), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Exterior

5.2.1 Glazing (Glass)

5.2.2 Stone (Concrete)

5.2.3 Metal Sealants

5.2.4 Other Exterior Applications

5.3 Interior

5.3.1 Flooring and Joining

5.3.2 Kitchen and Sanitary

5.3.3 Other Interior Applications

5.4 Doors & Windows



6 Global Construction Sealants Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.3 North America Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.5 China Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.6 Europe Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.7 U.K. Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.8 Rest-of-the-World (RoW) Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)

6.9 Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World (RoW) Construction Sealants Market (2018-2024)



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Construction Sealants Profile

7.2.1 List of Major Additional Companies of Construction Sealants Market

7.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Role of Akzo Nobel N.V. in Global Construction Sealants Market

7.3.3 Financials

7.3.4 Strengths of Akzo Nobel N.V. in Global Construction Sealants Market

7.3.5 Weaknesses of Akzo Nobel N.V. in Global Construction Sealants Market

7.4 ARKEMA

7.5 BASF SE

7.6 Dow

7.7 EVONIK

7.8 H.B. Fuller Company

7.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.10 Hodgson Sealants

7.11 KCC CORPORATION

7.12 PCI Augsburg GmbH

7.13 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

7.14 Sika AG

7.15 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.16 Wacker Chemie AG

7.17 3M



8 Report Scope and Methodology

8.1 Report Scope

8.2 Global Construction Sealants Market Research Methodology

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Limitations

8.2.3 Primary Data Sources

8.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

8.2.5 Data Triangulation

8.2.6 Market Estimation and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqwew1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900