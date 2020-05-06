OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

6 May 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 1,970,623 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 5 May 2020 at a price of 45.4p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 42.9p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 10 May 2019, as supplemented by a supplementary prospectus dated 13 March 2020). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on 7 May 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 306,934,729 Ordinary 10p Shares.

The Offer is now closed.

